This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more

Vietnam has made some changes to its visa policy under which it has offered benefits to foreign expats. The country has launched a visa scheme that gives long-term exemption to foreign workers, talented enough to contribute to its social and economic development. The government issued Decree No. 221/2025/ND-CP on August 8, 2025, to introduce the “Special Visa Exemption Card” (SVEC) policy. The policy which would come in effect from August 15, 2025, will allow eligible foreigner individuals to acquire a visa waiver card in both digital and physical formats, which let them enter the country multiple times for five years.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 07:55 PM IST

Vietnam has made some changes to its visa policy under which it has offered benefits to foreign expats. The country has launched a visa scheme that gives long-term exemption to foreign workers, talented enough to contribute to its social and economic development. The government issued Decree No. 221/2025/ND-CP on August 8, 2025, to introduce the “Special Visa Exemption Card” (SVEC) policy. The policy which would come in effect from August 15, 2025, will allow eligible foreigner individuals to acquire a visa waiver card in both digital and physical formats, which let them enter the country multiple times for five years.

What Is Vietnam's Special Visa Exemption Card?

The SVEC is aimed at attracting those foreign individuals whose expertise, work, or influence will likely help Vietnam develop economically, socially and in other ways. Holders of the card can enter and reenter Vietnam as many times as they want during the period of five years. This is because the card is valid only for a maximum of term of five years and expires at least 30 days before the passport's validity ends.

Also, the individuals whom the authorised agencies or organisations nominate for socio-economic development purposes become eligible to apply for a Level 2 electronic identification (e-ID) account.

How does the SVEC scheme benefits individuals?

The scheme is beneficial for both Vietnam and foreign applicants. Those who frequently visit the Southeast Asian country like business leaders, investors, scientists, and cultural influencers, would not need multiple renewals of visa and it also build social and intellectual connections and long-term collaboration. Vietnam benefits from this as it able to attract global expertise, encourage foreign investment, and make itself strong in areas of innovation, culture, and tourism.

Who can apply for Vietnam’s special visa exemption scheme?

Under Decree 221, wide range of notable individuals can apply, including:

-Senior foreign government officials, parliamentarians, international organisations, and supreme judicial bodies.

-Renowned scientists, professors, researchers, scholars, chief engineers, and digital technology experts from reputed institutions.

-CEOs and executives from globally recognised corporations which have high brand value and cultural influence.

-Investors, entrepreneurs, and senior executives who can contribute to socio-economic growth.

-Influential cultural, arts, sports, and tourism personalities with an international impact. 

