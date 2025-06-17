The Jeddah Tower, which is located in the Northern part of Obhur, excels in the heart of the modern Jeddah Economic City, a crucial development project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which is designed to be used as a destination for business and tourism.

The Jeddah Tower is not only designed to beat other structures, especially Burj Khalifa in terms of height, but is being developed on the lines of a great vision of a sustainable and innovative future.

For a long time, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa has been given the title of being the world’s tallest building but now it seems that this title might be transferred to another exceptional architecture. The Jeddah Tower, which is located in the Northern part of Obhur, excels in the heart of the modern Jeddah Economic City, a crucial development project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which is designed to be used as a destination for business and tourism.

It is reportedly the most unique style in business and leisure architecture with a vision to rise above the iconic Burj Khalifa, which has a height of 2717 feet, as it is aimed at becoming the tallest building in the world with a massive height of over 3,280 feet. The ambitious project is driven by Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud and is being developed under Saudi Vision 2030, taking the country at the helm of modern and futuristic architecture with a global appeal.

The makers behind the massive Jeddah Towers

The Jeddah Economic Company Tower, or JEC Tower, is a magnum opus and world class architects Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill are the brains behind this majestic architectural beauty. Adrian Smith is a well-known name behind Burj Khalifa and with a new project like the JEC Tower, he wishes to extend his earlier achievements to literally great heights.

Jeddah Towers is becoming a shining example of innovation and ambition which would leave a lasting legacy, made with advanced technology and embodies sustainable practices. This has perfectly blended the architectural marvel with engineering brilliance and environmental sustainability.

Facilities in Jeddah Tower

The facilities in Jeddah Tower include a range of basic and luxurious amenities from business facilities, offices, a grand hotel, commercial shops along with a vast shopping area, residential spaces, parks and more. In the heart of the Jeddah Economic City, the Jeddah Tower’s majestic height aims to overlook a lot more than what meets the eye as it sports the world’s highest observation deck.