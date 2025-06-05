The recent military escalation between India and the neighbouring Pakistan as well as other ongoing armed conflicts around the world have once again triggered talks of nuclear weapons. Around the world, nine countries are believed to be in possession of nuclear weapons. Read on to know more.

B61-12 bomb

The B61-12, developed by the United States, is said to be the most expensive atomic weapon ever created. It is a high-tech, guided nuclear bomb -- unlike free-fall gravity bombs. A tail kit assembly, developed by Boeing, enables the bomb to hit targets way more accurately than its predecessors. The bomb is launched from a fighter jet and launching system. The B61-12 programme cost an estimated USD 11 billion for around 400 bombs. This means each bomb comes at a cost of around USD 28 million or approximately Rs 240 crore.

What are nuclear bombs?

Nuclear bombs are highly destructive weapons that get their explosive energy from nuclear reactions -- splitting or jamming of tiny parts of atoms. Upon explosion, these weapons cause a huge blast, generate extreme heat and bright light, while emitting very dangerous radiation that can continue to harm people and animals for a long period of time.

Besides India and Pakistan, countries that are known to possess nuclear weapons are the US, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, France, North Korea, and Israel. As of early 2025, it is estimated that there are more than 12,000 nuclear warheads in the world, with the majority belonging to the US and Russia.