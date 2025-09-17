Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances

Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Who is Gourangalal Das? India's new envoy to South Korea who played key role in India-China negotiations

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, online?

AAP's sharp dig at Suryakumar Yadav after match win: 'Agar tumhari aukaat hai...'

THIS country suspends US arms purchases, its President issues BIG statement, says, 'will not be blackmailed...'

Donald Trump arrives in UK: Will Keir Starmer ask US president to stop Israel-Hamas War, Ukraine War?

ICC rankings: Varun Chakravarthy achieves BIG spot ahead of Asia Cup clash vs Oman, becomes...

'President Zelenskyy has hand in President Trump's aide Charlie Kirk's assassination': Ukrainian MP makes shocking allegation

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile

Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Aamir asked Rs 17 lakh, SRK asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; Dangal actor was chosen

Who is Gourangalal Das? India's new envoy to South Korea who played key role in India-China negotiations

Gourangalal Das to be India's new Envoy to South Korea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeWorld

WORLD

THIS country suspends US arms purchases, its President issues BIG statement, says, 'will not be blackmailed...'

This country has suspended arms purchases from the United States, its largest military partner. Its president said we "will not be blackmailed" by the US, adding that he "is not concerned about the US aid."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

THIS country suspends US arms purchases, its President issues BIG statement, says, 'will not be blackmailed...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Colombia has suspended arms purchases from the United States, its largest military partner, after Washington accused the South American country of failing to curb cocaine trafficking, Al Jazeera reported.

Interior Minister Armando Benedetti announced the decision on Tuesday (local time), following remarks by President Gustavo Petro, who accused the US of trying to "participate" in Colombia's domestic politics and seeking a "puppet president" ahead of elections next year.

"From this moment on ... weapons will not be purchased from the United States," Benedetti told Blu Radio in an interview.

According to Al Jazeera, US President Donald Trump on Monday decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, alleging that the country had allowed cocaine production to rise to "all-time records." Though the move is largely symbolic, it added strain to an already tense alliance, which has faced disputes over deportations of undocumented migrants to Colombia.

Petro, a former leftist fighter, defended his government's anti-narcotics policy in a series of posts on X, insisting that more cocaine had been seized under his watch than by previous administrations. During a ministerial meeting, he declared that Colombia "will not be blackmailed" by the US, adding that he "is not concerned about the US aid."

"We are the ones who help them, because the problem is theirs, not ours," Petro said, suggesting that Colombia's military would reduce reliance on US "handouts."

Al Jazeera reported that US assistance for anti-narcotics operations in Colombia amounts to about $380 million annually. It remains unclear how Trump's delisting will affect these funds.

Responding to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's criticism that he was "erratic" in handling the drug war, Petro retorted that bombing civilian boats in Latin American waters was "truly erratic." He was referring to Trump's order to strike two Venezuelan boats alleged to be operated by drug cartels.

"Most of the cocaine that travels by sea leaves in containers from the ports, and goes on large ships and not in speedboats," Petro wrote on X.

Al Jazeera noted that Petro vowed not to let Colombia "kneel" to US interests or allow coca-growing peasants to be "beaten up." Since taking office in 2022, he has advocated a shift in the US-led war on drugs, focusing on social issues rather than eradication.

Coca cultivation in Colombia has surged by about 70 percent under his presidency, according to government and UN figures. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime reported that the area under coca cultivation nearly tripled to 253,000 hectares by 2023.

Writing on X, Petro attributed the growth to global demand. "The world needs to change its anti-drug policy because it has failed," he said, adding that cocaine use in the US had only stabilised "because they switched en masse to fentanyl consumption, which is 30 times more deadly."

Petro has often clashed with Trump, drawing criticism by rejecting US extradition requests and denouncing Washington's actions against migrants and Venezuela. He also severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2024 over its war on Gaza. 

(with ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then built Rs 1,93,75,18,00,000 startup, now made partner in...
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then buil
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…, here’s what happened
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years? Here's how
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years?
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours bef
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE