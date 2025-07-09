This country hits massive jackpot, discovers oil reserves in..., is India's close friend, currently fighting a war with...

The reserves are said to be twice the size of Saudi Arabia’s known oil reserves, giving the country a potential edge in the global energy race

Russian scientists have reportedly discovered massive oil reserves beneath the Weddell Sea in Antarctica. The reserves are said to be twice the size of Saudi Arabia’s known oil reserves, giving Russia a potential edge in the global energy race amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to Russian geologists, the untapped oil reserves under the frozen Weddell Sea amount to around 511 billion barrels. This figure makes the find larger than the world’s largest known oil reserves and nearly ten times the crude oil extracted from the North Sea over the past five decades.

Experts believe the discovery could significantly boost Russia’s energy power and help Moscow generate more funds to support its economy and military operations, especially at a time when Western sanctions have targeted its oil exports due to the war in Ukraine.

However, the find has sparked controversy due to its location. The Weddell Sea lies within a part of Antarctica claimed by the United Kingdom, with overlapping territorial interests from Chile and Argentina. Although the region is protected under the Antarctic Treaty of 1959—which prohibits military activity and resource exploitation—Russia’s increased presence and this latest claim have raised geopolitical tensions.

The Antarctic Treaty was signed by several countries, including the US and UK, to preserve the continent for peaceful and scientific purposes. Experts argue that Russia’s move could be seen as a violation of the treaty and an attempt to exploit Antarctica’s resources for strategic gains.

Adding to global concerns, China—Russia’s strategic partner—recently opened its fifth research base in Antarctica. This move, along with Russia’s oil discovery, has deepened fears in the West that both nations may be positioning themselves for future power struggles.

With global energy demand still high and tensions with the West continuing, the discovery could give Russia a major geopolitical advantage.