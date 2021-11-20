THIS country lifts ban on China's TikTok app

TikTok was banned in India in June 2020 by the Indian government along with other 59 Chinese apps over the threat to national security of the country

Here's some good news for all TikTok fans in Pakistan. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to restore the services of China based social media app TikTok with the assurance of the platform to control immoral and indecent content.

PTA took to Twitter to announce this news. They tweeted, "The company assured that the users who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content will be blocked from using the platform."

However, the authority said that it will continue to monitor the platform in order to ensure that unlawful content contrary to Pakistan's law and societal values is not disseminated.

Tiktok ban was imposed in July. PTA had remained in communication with the TikTok management after the ban also. PTA said, "The restoration comes as a result of continuous engagement, senior management of the platform assured PTA of its commitment to take necessary measures to control unlawful content in accordance with local laws and societal norms."

Pakistan has imposed a ban on TikTok in July 2021 over its failure to remove inappropriate content. The Chinese based app was banned for the fourth time in recent months.

However, TikTok still remains banned in India. The app was banned in June 2020 by the Indian government along with other 59 apps over the threat to national security and defence of the country.