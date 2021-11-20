Headlines

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

Meet IIM alumnus who heads Rs 82,683 crore company of billionaire Anil Agarwal

Asian Games 2023: India wins gold with 2-1 win over Pakistan in men's squash

Viral video: Saree-clad woman breaks internet with sizzling dance to 'Lungi Dance', watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

Meet IIM alumnus who heads Rs 82,683 crore company of billionaire Anil Agarwal

Indian Captains in ODI World Cups

Celebs who died of cardiac arrest

4 Indian legends who were sacked as captain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

World Cup 2023: Know how much 'money' the participating countries will get from this World Cup

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 2: Richa, Pulkit, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj’s film remains steady, earns Rs 7.81 crore

HomeWorld

World

THIS country lifts ban on China's TikTok app

TikTok was banned in India in June 2020 by the Indian government along with other 59 Chinese apps over the threat to national security of the country

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Here's some good news for all TikTok fans in Pakistan. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to restore the services of China based social media app TikTok with the assurance of the platform to control immoral and indecent content.

PTA took to Twitter to announce this news. They tweeted, "The company assured that the users who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content will be blocked from using the platform."

However, the authority said that it will continue to monitor the platform in order to ensure that unlawful content contrary to Pakistan's law and societal values is not disseminated. 

Tiktok ban was imposed in July. PTA had remained in communication with the TikTok management after the ban also. PTA said, "The restoration comes as a result of continuous engagement, senior management of the platform assured PTA of its commitment to take necessary measures to control unlawful content in accordance with local laws and societal norms."

Pakistan has imposed a ban on TikTok in July 2021 over its failure to remove inappropriate content. The Chinese based app was banned for the fourth time in recent months. 

However, TikTok still remains banned in India. The app was banned in June 2020 by the Indian government along with other 59 apps over the threat to national security and defence of the country. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 832 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs water every day to Tamil Nadu till October 15

US Mission to India surpasses one million visas in 2023

Roadies 19 contestant Rishabh Jaiswal approached for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

Krishna Shroff reveals how she, Tiger converted 'peace-loving' dad Jackie to MMA: 'He used to think it's a bloodsport'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE