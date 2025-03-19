The special edition, called Il Foglio AI, is part of a month-long experiment to explore AI’s impact on journalism and daily life.

An Italian newspaper, Il Foglio, has become the first in the world to publish an entire edition created by artificial intelligence (AI). The special edition, called Il Foglio AI, is part of a month-long experiment to explore AI’s impact on journalism and daily life.

The four-page edition was released on Tuesday, both in print and online. According to the newspaper’s editor, Claudio Cerasa, AI was used for everything—writing articles, creating headlines, summarising news, and even adding humour. Journalists only had to ask questions and read the AI-generated responses.

This experiment comes as media organisations worldwide debate how to use AI in journalism. Recently, the BBC announced plans to use AI to personalise news content for readers.

The front page of Il Foglio AI includes a story on former US President Donald Trump, discussing how Italian Trump supporters criticise "cancel culture" but ignore or approve of his authoritarian behavior. Another article, titled “Putin, the 10 Betrayals,” examines Russian President Vladimir Putin’s broken promises over 20 years.

One of the few positive stories in the edition discusses Italy’s economic changes. A report from the national statistics agency, Istat, highlights salary increases for 750,000 workers due to tax reforms.

Page 2 features an article on modern relationships, explaining why young Europeans are moving away from traditional commitments. The final page includes AI-generated reader letters, with one asking if AI will make humans useless. The AI’s response humorously notes that AI still struggles with simple tasks, like ordering coffee correctly.

Cerasa described the edition as “a real newspaper” that challenges journalists to rethink their profession. While the AI-generated edition is a test, it raises important questions about the future of journalism.