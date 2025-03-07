However, not everyone will be eligible. People with certain criminal backgrounds will be denied citizenship to prevent misuse of the scheme

Nauru, a tiny island nation in the Pacific Ocean, has launched a unique program to raise money for climate protection. The country, which covers just 20 square kilometers, is selling citizenship for $105,000 (over Rs 91.44 lakh) per passport.

The funds collected through this initiative will be used to relocate Nauru’s 12,500 citizens to safer, higher ground. Rising sea levels, storm surges, and coastal erosion pose a serious threat to the island, making immediate action necessary.

Nauru’s President, David Adeang, explained the need for this step. “While the world debates climate action, we must take proactive steps to secure our nation’s future,” he told CNN.

Buying Nauru’s citizenship comes with a significant benefit: visa-free access to 89 countries, including the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. This could be attractive for people with passports from countries that have travel restrictions.

However, not everyone will be eligible. People with certain criminal backgrounds will be denied citizenship to prevent misuse of the scheme.

Kirstin Surak, a political sociology expert at the London School of Economics, said that while many new passport holders may never visit Nauru, citizenship offers them global mobility.

Nauru has long faced economic and environmental challenges. In the early 1900s, phosphate mining brought wealth, but it also destroyed about 80% of the island’s land. Now, most of the population lives along the coastline, where the risk from rising sea levels is highest.

After phosphate reserves ran out, Nauru sought other ways to generate income. Since the early 2000s, it has hosted offshore detention centers for refugees trying to reach Australia. However, this program has been scaled back after reports of poor conditions and detainee deaths.