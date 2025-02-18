The country has an impressive 267,570 islands, making it the nation with the most islands in the world

Sweden is known for many things, but one of its most unique features is its large number of islands. The country has an impressive 267,570 islands, making it the nation with the most islands in the world. While most of these islands are uninhabited, they play a significant role in Sweden’s culture and landscape. The capital, Stockholm, is famously spread across 14 islands, all connected by more than 50 bridges, according to Daily Express.

A short distance from Stockholm lies the Stockholm archipelago, a stunning area that includes around 30,000 islands, islets, and skerries. It is a popular destination for people seeking everything from luxury getaways to peaceful nature retreats.

Sweden’s island count is much higher than that of its neighbours. Norway comes second with 239,057 islands, while Finland has 178,947. Many of Sweden’s islands line its coastline, but the country also has freshwater islands, particularly in its many lakes. Lake Vänern, Sweden’s largest lake, is home to Europe’s biggest freshwater archipelago.

Although Sweden has a population of just 10.6 million people, with most living in cities, its vast landscape of forests, lakes, and coastal islands makes it one of the most scenic countries in Europe. The country experiences dramatic seasonal changes, including long summer days in the north where the sun never fully sets, and dark, snowy winters where the northern lights are often visible.

Sweden is a constitutional monarchy, with King Carl XVI Gustaf serving as the ceremonial head of state. The government is run by elected officials, and the Swedish Parliament, called the Riksdag, consists of 349 members who are elected every four years. The country is a member of the European Union but has chosen to keep its own currency, the Swedish krona.

Sweden has a long and rich history, with evidence of human habitation dating back 10,000 years. It was once home to powerful Viking explorers who raided coastal areas across Europe. Today, Sweden is known for its high quality of life, strong social welfare system, and commitment to environmental sustainability.