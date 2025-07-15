This country is building world's tallest tower, much taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa, not US, UAE, Qatar, China, India, it is...

Currently, the tallest structure on Earth is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which stands at 828 meters.

Saudi Arabia has officially restarted the construction of the Jeddah Tower, a project that aims to become the tallest building in the world. The Jeddah Tower, which was first launched in 2013, had been stalled for several years due to political and financial issues. However, construction is now back on track and grabbing attention around the world.

Currently, the tallest structure on Earth is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which stands at 828 meters. But Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower is set to beat that record, as reports suggest the new skyscraper will exceed 1,000 meters in height. The estimated cost of the project is $2.6 billion.

Designed by famous architect Adrian Smith, the Jeddah Tower will not only stand out because of its height, but also for its mixed-use design. The building will include luxury homes, a Four Seasons hotel, office spaces, and shopping outlets. Once completed, it will redefine the Saudi skyline and boost tourism and business in the region.

The project’s revival is also seen as a sign that Saudi Arabia is gaining back investor confidence, especially as the country faces long-term challenges due to declining oil reserves. The tower is part of the Kingdom’s broader plan to diversify its economy under Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, in another development that highlights growing ties between India and Saudi Arabia, Union Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda visited the country for a two-day official trip. During his visit, he met with Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef.