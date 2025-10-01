Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

Gitanjli Angmo writes to Prez Murmu, PM Modi; demands release of Sonam Wangchuk: 'Am I not entitled to meet my husband?'

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians: 'Leave or...'

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 4 years relationship with Saba Azad, pens heartfelt note: 'Walking through life with you'

This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, China, it is...

Exclusive | Rise and Fall: Aahana Kumra on her eviction, why Dhanashree Verma should not win show: 'She has just played victim card.., koi sant banne..'

Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other details

Tired of frizz taking over? These 5 hair care tips will help you finally tame it

Major setback for Ravichandran Ashwin as Indian spinner finds no buyer in ILT20 Auction

P Chidambaram BREAKS silence on 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark: 'These are the perils of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

Gitanjli Angmo writes to Prez Murmu, PM Modi; demands release of Sonam Wangchuk: 'Am I not entitled to meet my husband?'

Gitanjli Angmo writes to Prez Murmu, PM Modi; demands release of Sonam Wangchuk

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians: 'Leave or...'

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, China, it is...

Taiwan has now become the world's biggest importer of a significant Russian crude oil, namely, naphtha, a mineral oil that is used in the semiconductor industry. However, what is notable is that it is the biggest ally of the United States in Asia.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 10:06 PM IST

This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, China, it is...
Russian crude oil
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Taiwan has now become the world's biggest importer of a significant Russian crude oil, namely, naphtha, a mineral oil that is used in the semiconductor industry. However, what is notable is that it is the biggest ally of the United States in Asia, with a significant role in rivaling Chinese diplomacy and military pressure. It is also a potential ally of Ukraine that also participated in sanctioning Russia after the war in Ukraine.

How much crude oil is Taiwan importing from Russia?

In the initial part of 2025, as per the Guardian, Taiwan imported USD 1.3 billion worth of Russian naphtha and its imports of Russian crude oil per month, which is almost six times more than its level in 2022. As compared to 2024, its imports have increased to 44 per cent. The data is part of a report published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Finnish think tank, in collaboration with a consortium of European, Russian, and Taiwanese NGOs.

Another notable point is that the island nation is importing Russian crude oil in large quantities at a time when Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on those nations, including India, which it has claimed is funding the Ukraine war.

US tariffs on India

India is also a big importer of Russian seaborne naphtha exports. In the same time period, India imported over 1.4 million tonnes of Russian crude oil products.

What Is Naphtha?

Naphtha plays a vital role in the petrochemical industry, serving as a fundamental feedstock for producing essential chemicals like olefins and aromatics. These chemicals are then transformed into a diverse range of products, including plastics and resins, which are used in packaging, textiles, and construction materials. Naphtha's versatility and wide range of applications make it a crucial component in modern industries, from consumer goods to advanced technologies.

Taiwan’s support for Ukraine and the US

Taiwan has been supporting Ukraine since the war broke out, and also the affected children in the country. It has also supported Western nations in sanctioning Russia.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'
Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the
Prada’s metallic tote bag costs Rs 2.73 lakh, but people see bus floors
Prada’s metallic tote bag costs Rs 2.73 lakh, but people see bus floors
LG Electronics India IPO 2025:Rs 7,750,000,000,000 to make India manufacturing hub
LG Electronics India IPO 2025:Rs 7,750,000,000,000 to make India hub of...
P Chidambaram BREAKS silence on 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark: 'These are the perils of...'
P Chidambaram BREAKS silence on 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark: 'These are the per
Meet 21-year-old Zimbabwe cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
Meet cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE