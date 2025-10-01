This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, China, it is...

Taiwan has now become the world's biggest importer of a significant Russian crude oil, namely, naphtha, a mineral oil that is used in the semiconductor industry. However, what is notable is that it is the biggest ally of the United States in Asia.

Taiwan has now become the world's biggest importer of a significant Russian crude oil, namely, naphtha, a mineral oil that is used in the semiconductor industry. However, what is notable is that it is the biggest ally of the United States in Asia, with a significant role in rivaling Chinese diplomacy and military pressure. It is also a potential ally of Ukraine that also participated in sanctioning Russia after the war in Ukraine.

How much crude oil is Taiwan importing from Russia?

In the initial part of 2025, as per the Guardian, Taiwan imported USD 1.3 billion worth of Russian naphtha and its imports of Russian crude oil per month, which is almost six times more than its level in 2022. As compared to 2024, its imports have increased to 44 per cent. The data is part of a report published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Finnish think tank, in collaboration with a consortium of European, Russian, and Taiwanese NGOs.

Another notable point is that the island nation is importing Russian crude oil in large quantities at a time when Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on those nations, including India, which it has claimed is funding the Ukraine war.

US tariffs on India

India is also a big importer of Russian seaborne naphtha exports. In the same time period, India imported over 1.4 million tonnes of Russian crude oil products.

What Is Naphtha?

Naphtha plays a vital role in the petrochemical industry, serving as a fundamental feedstock for producing essential chemicals like olefins and aromatics. These chemicals are then transformed into a diverse range of products, including plastics and resins, which are used in packaging, textiles, and construction materials. Naphtha's versatility and wide range of applications make it a crucial component in modern industries, from consumer goods to advanced technologies.

Taiwan’s support for Ukraine and the US

Taiwan has been supporting Ukraine since the war broke out, and also the affected children in the country. It has also supported Western nations in sanctioning Russia.