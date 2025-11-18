FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kerala to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express wins hearts online, netizens say ‘No doubt railways has...’; Watch video

THIS country has world's longest rail network, enough to circle earth 5 times, not India, China, Japan or Germany, it is...

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waved Indian flag, carried tricolour on his shoulder at his concert, reveals REAL reason behind it: 'My heart has no..'

Vikram Bhatt is in BIG trouble, booked in Rs 30 crore fraud case by..., filmmaker reacts to FIR lodged on him: 'Rajasthan police is being misled'

Delhi air quality nears AQI 600, GRAP-4 implemented in National Capital Region; know restrictions under each GRAP stage

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt spits in BB house out of anger, her mother gives major reality check about..., thanks Gaurav Khanna for...

Saudi Arabia Tragedy: Indian man loses 18 relatives despite plea for them to avoid traveling together

US President Donald Trump to finalise F-35 Fighter Jet deal with Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Gold, silver prices today, November 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

'Ranbir Kapoor has no...': Ramayana's Vishwamitra Ajinkya Deo on success mantra of Rishi Kapoor's superstar son, admits he 'made me feel so...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kerala to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express wins hearts online, netizens say ‘No doubt railways has...’; Watch video

Kerala to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express wins hearts online, netizens say ‘

THIS country has world's longest rail network, enough to circle earth 5 times, not India, China, Japan or Germany, it is...

THIS country has world's longest rail network, enough to circle earth 5 times

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waved Indian flag, carried tricolour on his shoulder at his concert, reveals REAL reason behind it: 'My heart has no..'

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum hits back at trolls bashing him to wave Indian flag

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty

Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other leaders who received the penalty

Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Shubman Gill in 2nd Test vs South Africa

Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Gill in 2nd Test

HomeWorld

WORLD

THIS country has world's longest rail network, enough to circle earth 5 times, not India, China, Japan or Germany, it is...

The United States boasts the world’s longest railway network, spanning over 220,000 km. Primarily freight-focused, it connects cities, ports, and farmlands, powering the economy efficiently. Historic routes, massive trains, and sustainable transport make it vital for commerce and national resilience

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 09:10 AM IST

THIS country has world's longest rail network, enough to circle earth 5 times, not India, China, Japan or Germany, it is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Picture a network of steel tracks stretching across deserts, forests, snowy mountains, and bustling cities, carrying cargo from coast to coast. This is the United States’ railway system, the longest in the world, covering over 220,000 kilometres (about 137,000 miles) according to the US Department of Transportation and the Association of American Railroads. Including sidings and secondary lines, some estimates put it even higher. These railways connect ports with cities, farmland with factories, and small towns with the coastline, forming a critical backbone of the nation’s economy.

The Rise of America’s Rail Network

The origins of this expansive system date back to the 19th century, when private companies raced to link the East and West coasts. The completion of the first transcontinental railroad in 1869 revolutionised commerce and transportation in the United States. Over time, smaller lines merged into massive corporations, many of which, like Union Pacific, BNSF Railway and CSX, still dominate the freight landscape today.

Unlike most countries, the U.S. retained private ownership for most railways, especially freight lines. This structure allowed rapid expansion and operational efficiency, laying the foundation for the massive system that exists today.

Freight First, Passengers Second

Freight transport is the heart of American railways. Trains haul coal, grain, automobiles, oil, and intermodal containers across thousands of kilometres. A single freight train can carry as much cargo as 280 trucks and move one ton of goods over 480 miles using the energy equivalent of just one gallon of fuel.

Passenger rail exists primarily through Amtrak, which operates intercity services mostly on tracks owned by freight companies. While the U.S. lags behind Europe and Japan in high-speed passenger travel, its fastest trains top out at 240 km/h, the freight network remains unmatched in scale and capacity.

Network Highlights and Scale

  • The U.S. railway system includes more than 220,000 km of tracks, enough to circle the globe more than five times.
  • Over 6,000 operators run the network, from massive national companies to small local lines.
  • Some stretches, like those across the Great Plains, run nearly 500 km without a single curve.
  • Many bridges and tunnels still in use were built over 150 years ago.
  • Freight trains can stretch up to three kilometres, ranking among the longest worldwide.

Economic and Environmental Significance

America’s railways are a key driver of commerce. They support supply chains, connect ports to inland markets, and facilitate interregional trade. Freight rail contributes hundreds of billions of dollars to the economy annually, with consistent reinvestment in infrastructure.

Rail transport is also environmentally efficient. Moving cargo by train uses far less fuel than trucking and produces fewer emissions, making it a sustainable choice for long-distance freight. This efficiency ensures that rail remains crucial to U.S. commerce, sustainability, and economic resilience.

From its 19th-century origins to its current role as the world’s largest rail network, the U.S. railway system continues to connect communities, transport essential goods, and power an economy unlike any other. It is not just steel and sleepers; it is the backbone of American industry and commerce.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kerala to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express wins hearts online, netizens say ‘No doubt railways has...’; Watch video
Kerala to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express wins hearts online, netizens say ‘
THIS country has world's longest rail network, enough to circle earth 5 times, not India, China, Japan or Germany, it is...
THIS country has world's longest rail network, enough to circle earth 5 times
Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waved Indian flag, carried tricolour on his shoulder at his concert, reveals REAL reason behind it: 'My heart has no..'
Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum hits back at trolls bashing him to wave Indian flag
Vikram Bhatt is in BIG trouble, booked in Rs 30 crore fraud case by..., filmmaker reacts to FIR lodged on him: 'Rajasthan police is being misled'
Vikram Bhatt is in BIG trouble, booked in Rs 30 crore fraud case by..., filmmake
Delhi air quality nears AQI 600, GRAP-4 implemented in National Capital Region; know restrictions under each GRAP stage
Delhi air quality nears AQI 600, GRAP-4 implemented in National Capital Region
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences
5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences
Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty
Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other leaders who received the penalty
Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Shubman Gill in 2nd Test vs South Africa
Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Gill in 2nd Test
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej
Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE