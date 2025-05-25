It also tries to control global narratives, steal technology, and silence anyone who criticises the ruling party.

When we think of the world’s most powerful intelligence agencies, names like Russia’s KGB, Israel’s Mossad, America’s CIA, or India’s RAW come to mind. But according to a new report, none of these are currently the biggest. The world’s largest and most active spy agency today is China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS). A CBS report, shared by the Eurasian Times, reveals that China’s spy agency has grown far beyond traditional intelligence work. The MSS doesn’t just look for military or government secrets. It also tries to control global narratives, steal technology, and silence anyone who criticises the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

To do this, the agency recruits people from universities, businesses, and even local governments around the world. These individuals help spread the messages and interests of the Chinese state, often without even knowing they are being used by a foreign spy network.

But what might surprise many is the real focus of the MSS. Former US diplomat Jim Lewis, who spent more than 30 years studying Chinese intelligence, told CBS that China’s main target is not other countries—it’s Chinese citizens living abroad.

“These people can form ideas, speak freely, and even criticize the Chinese government,” Lewis explained. “Some have done this before. From the point of view of President Xi Jinping and the MSS, they are not always a direct threat—but they are a risk that needs to be managed.”

This means the MSS is keeping a close watch on students, activists, and other Chinese nationals living outside of China. The agency reportedly sees them as possible sources of unwanted truth or influence.

The Ministry of State Security was formed in 1983. It works directly under the Chinese Communist Party and is responsible for both foreign intelligence and protecting the party’s political image and power.

This new information gives the world a rare look into the secretive operations of China’s intelligence network. It shows just how far China is willing to go to protect its image, shape global opinion, and control its people—even those living in other countries.