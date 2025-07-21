This country has world's biggest uranium reserve, still doesn't have any nuclear bomb, reason is..., its name is...

Despite having such a valuable resource, this country does not use it for itself.

Uranium is a key raw material used to make nuclear weapons and generate nuclear energy. In today’s world, controlling uranium is seen as having power. The recent 12-day-long conflict between Iran and Israel once again brought this issue into the spotlight. Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear sites out of fear that Iran was getting close to building a nuclear bomb.

But while many countries race to use uranium for power or weapons, Australia is taking a different path.

Australia has the largest uranium reserves in the world, holding about 1.68 million tonnes—nearly one-third of the world’s total. Yet, the country neither has a single nuclear power plant nor does it possess any nuclear weapons. Despite having such a valuable resource, Australia does not use it for itself.

Instead, uranium is a major part of Australia’s energy exports. Around 17% of its energy exports come from selling uranium to other countries.

Australia has three major uranium mining sites: Olympic Dam, Honeymoon, and Beverley-Four Mile. Among these, only Olympic Dam and Four Mile are currently active. In 2022, Australia produced 4,553 tonnes of uranium, which was about 8% of the world's total production. This makes Australia the fourth-largest uranium producer globally.

The main reason is strong public opposition. Since the 1970s, Australians have protested against nuclear power and weapons. In 1972, protests began after France conducted nuclear tests. Later in the 1970s, uranium mining in Australia itself triggered even more public anger.

Groups like the Movement Against Uranium Mining and the Campaign Against Nuclear Energy led strong opposition across the country. Over the years, governments changed, but public opinion stayed firm: Australians do not want nuclear energy or weapons.