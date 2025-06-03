As India continues to strengthen its own defence systems, it is important to stay alert and aware of the military developments in neighboring countries.

India is a country surrounded by many neighbours. But not all of them are friendly. Some countries stand with India in difficult times, while others stay neutral—or even act against us. The recent tension between India and Pakistan once again showed who stands with India and who doesn’t. Now, let's talk about one particular neighbour of India that not only has a powerful military but also owns the world’s most dangerous missile. That country is China.

China’s Most Dangerous Missile – DF-41

China has the DF-41 missile, which is considered one of the most powerful in the world. This missile has a range of 12,000 to 15,000 kilometers, which means it can even reach the United States. Reports suggest that China developed this missile especially to target the US if relations between the two countries worsen in the future.

The DF-41 is an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can carry nuclear weapons. It was officially added to the Chinese military in 2017. According to media reports, China has both mobile launchers and rail-based versions of this missile, making it more flexible and difficult to track. This missile is a big step in China’s defence strategy.

Interestingly, China tested such a missile after 44 years. The last time was in 1980 with the DF-5 missile.

Other Dangerous Missiles of China

Apart from the DF-41, China also has the DF-26 missile, which is also nuclear-capable. It is often called the ‘Guam Killer,’ as it can reach the US military base in Guam. This missile can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons. It comes in two variants and has a range of up to 5,000 kilometers. It is powerful enough to sink American aircraft carriers.

China also has other advanced missiles like the DF-17, which is a hypersonic missile, the DF-26, and the DF-5B. These weapons make China a serious military power.