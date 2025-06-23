While India is taking steps to modernise its toll system, this country is already far ahead.

The Indian government has announced a new FASTag-based annual toll pass for private vehicle owners. Starting August 15, 2025, this pass will cost Rs 3,000 per year and allow non-commercial vehicles to cross toll plazas up to 200 times annually without additional charges, according to reports. The goal is to make travel smoother and more affordable.

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, this new system will reduce travel stress and save money. Normally, vehicle owners spend over Rs 10,000 on tolls per year, but with this pass, the cost will drop significantly to just Rs 3,000. The pass is expected to benefit lakhs of drivers across the country.

World’s Fastest Toll System

While India is taking steps to modernise its toll system, countries like Norway are already far ahead. Norway is known for having the fastest and most advanced toll collection system in the world. There are no toll booths, no queues, and no need to slow down.

Instead, Norway uses Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. Cameras installed across highways capture the license plate of any vehicle passing at full speed. The toll is then automatically deducted and a notification is sent to the vehicle owner’s account. This system is called AutoPASS and has been in use since 1991.

Norway’s high-tech, zero-stop toll collection system has inspired other countries too. Singapore has implemented a similar system using cameras and sensors. South Korea also claims to have a fast toll system, but not as advanced as Norway’s. Japan’s system is technology-friendly, while the US still relies on speed-limited toll systems.