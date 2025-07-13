This country has no hospitals, no births have been registered here in over 90 years due to..., name is...

With a population of just 800 to 900 people, most of whom are priests, nuns, and religious officials, the country has never felt the need for a hospital or maternity services.

Vatican City, the world’s smallest country, stands out for many reasons — but one fact is especially surprising: it has no hospitals and has not recorded a single childbirth in almost 100 years. Located in the heart of Rome, Italy, Vatican City is an independent nation that serves as the spiritual and administrative center of the Roman Catholic Church. It became a sovereign country on February 11, 1929. Since then, no child has been born within its 118-acre territory.

With a population of just 800 to 900 people, most of whom are priests, nuns, and religious officials, the country has never felt the need for a hospital or maternity services. In fact, there are no permanent female residents or families living in Vatican City. Most women who work for the Vatican live in nearby areas of Rome and use Italian hospitals for healthcare and childbirth.

Instead of having its own hospital, Vatican City relies entirely on Italy for medical care. In emergencies, residents and visitors are taken to nearby hospitals in Rome. Within the Vatican, only basic medical units and first-aid services are available.

The Vatican also lacks other basic infrastructure found in most nations. It has no airport, no highways, and no permanent citizens. Even its tiny railway station is used only for transporting goods. Citizenship is granted temporarily to those serving the Vatican and ends when their work is over.

Despite having no hospitals or births for nearly a century, Vatican City functions efficiently. Its close location to top-class medical facilities in Rome and its limited population make the absence of such services manageable.