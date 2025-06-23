While Iran's nuclear capacity remains unclear, the recent attack has sparked fresh debate over nuclear weapons worldwide.

The long-standing conflict between Israel and Iran has reached a new level after Israel confirmed a strike on Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant in Bushehr. This comes amid growing fears of a wider war in the region and renewed concerns over nuclear weapons. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned for decades that Iran could be dangerously close to developing a nuclear weapon. He has repeatedly said that if Iran is not stopped, it might build a bomb in a matter of months or even weeks.

While Iran's nuclear capacity remains unclear, the recent attack has sparked fresh debate over nuclear weapons worldwide. According to the latest report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia and the United States remain the top two nuclear powers, each with over 5,000 warheads.

Russia leads with 5,459 nuclear warheads, followed closely by the US, which has 5,177. Together, they control nearly 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons. Both countries are actively upgrading their weapons and systems, SIPRI said.

China, the world’s third-largest military power, is also expanding its nuclear arsenal. The SIPRI report states that China increased its number of warheads from 500 to around 600 in 2024.

India holds an estimated 180 nuclear warheads, slightly more than Pakistan’s 170.

Despite being at the center of a nuclear conflict with Iran, Israel has 90 nuclear warheads, according to SIPRI. This puts it ahead of countries like North Korea but far behind the major powers.

Interestingly, Iran does not appear in SIPRI’s list of nations with nuclear weapons. The think tank has not confirmed whether Iran possesses any warheads. However, the growing tension and recent strikes have raised fears that Iran could be closer than ever to developing them.