THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indians impacted, more details

In disappointing news, foreign workers in the United Kingdom will now have to wait ten years instead of five to secure permanent residency. For migrants, it would be a long and difficult route as they have to take a “series of new tests” to prove that they are capable of being a good citizen, the Labour government announced. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that people need to earn the right to claim indefinite leave to remain in the country, only after which they would gain access to some welfare benefits, as well as permission to work in the UK and a route to citizenship, reported Bloomberg.

In disappointing news, foreign workers in the United Kingdom will now have to wait ten years instead of five to secure permanent residency. For migrants, it would be a long and difficult route as they have to take a “series of new tests” to prove that they are capable of being a good citizen, the Labour government announced. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that people need to earn the right to claim indefinite leave to remain in the country, only after which they would gain access to some welfare benefits, as well as permission to work in the UK and a route to citizenship, reported Bloomberg.

What else has changed is a long-term stay application, which has doubled. Non-UK individuals would have to wait ten years to apply for citizenship. Not just this, the foreigners are mandated to fulfill some conditions, for example, making national insurance contributions to learning English to a “high standard”, and volunteering for local charities.

“Because the truth is, across this country, people feel like things are spinning out of control,” she said during Labour's annual conference in Liverpool. She added, “When they hear of widespread illegal working, undercutting British workers, they feel the system is rigged.”

This move is a part of a broader crackdown on illegal migration into Britain led by the Keir Starmer government. In the implementation of this, the government has used many ways like digital IDs, deporting illegal migrants, etc, to prevent illegal immigration. In another effort towards the same, the government in early September declared that it would remove the Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) status and would make it mandatory for employees to apply for a five-year renewable visa.

How would Indian workers be affected in the UK?

Indians constitute one of the largest groups of migrants, including workers and students, in the United Kingdom. This fact makes them the biggest victims of this move. One negative side to it is that a number of tests and a long wait duration would make it financially unviable for them to apply.

As of December 2024, around 975,100 Indian nationals were working as employees in the UK, according to data from the British government. Among non-UK nationals working in the country, Indians formed the largest portion. According to the data, between December 2023 and December 2024, the total payrolled employment of UK nationals decreased by 241,000, while that of EU nationals dipped by 80,200.

Britain offered 81,463 work-related visas to Indian nationals in 2024, as reported by The Standard UK. Among these, 34,954 Indians were classified as main applicants, and the remaining 46,409 were classified as dependants, or immediate family members.

The majority of the types of work visas given to Indian workers in 2024 were the healthcare worker visa and the skilled worker visa. But the work visas being given to Indian nationals declined sharply than in 2023. The numbers dropped by half as the UK issued work visas to 162,655 Indians in 2023, in comparison to the 81,463 issued in 2024.

Also, according to a free trade agreement made between India and the UK in July this year, Britain was supposed to make some rules more comfortable for Indian workers.