France has officially implemented a major smoking ban starting Sunday, June 29, in a strong move to protect public health—especially children. Under the new law, smoking is now prohibited on beaches, in parks, public gardens, near bus shelters, and outside places like libraries, swimming pools, and schools. This decision is part of the French government’s broader push to reduce tobacco use and shield children from passive smoking. The law, however, does not cover electronic cigarettes. Anyone caught violating the new rule will face a fine of 135 euros (around Rs 13,500).

“Freedom to smoke ends where children’s right to clean air begins,” said Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin. She emphasised that tobacco must disappear from areas where children are present. That said, outdoor seating areas of cafes and bars—known as “terrasses”—are still exempt from the ban.

This move has been in discussion for years but lacked the final decree to come into effect—until now. The law was originally expected to start on July 1 but was brought forward. According to the French government, over 75,000 people die every year in France from tobacco-related diseases.

A recent survey revealed that 62% of French citizens support a smoking ban in public places, showing strong public backing for the measure.

Smoking inside restaurants and nightclubs has been banned in France since 2008. The new law takes it a step further, as outlined in France’s National Anti-Tobacco Programme 2023–2027. This programme sets a long-term goal: creating a “tobacco-free generation” by 2032.

France joins other European nations in tightening smoking laws. Sweden banned smoking in outdoor public areas, including bus stops and schoolyards, in 2019. Spain is also extending its smoking ban to include restaurant and café terraces, a step France has not yet taken.

Despite delays in implementation, France’s firm action now reflects a growing European trend towards smoke-free public spaces. With strong support from citizens and a clear focus on protecting children, this ban marks a major step in the country’s fight against tobacco.