Once completed, this will be the world’s largest airport built on an artificial island, surpassing Hong Kong International Airport and Japan’s Kansai Airport
China is constructing a remarkable new airport on reclaimed land in Jinzhou Bay, aiming to create a major travel hub. The Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport will cover a vast 7.7-square-mile artificial island, featuring four runways and a 90,000-square-metre passenger terminal.
Once completed, this will be the world’s largest airport built on an artificial island, surpassing Hong Kong International Airport (4.8 square miles) and Japan’s Kansai Airport (4.1 square miles). It is expected to handle 80 million passengers annually, with around 540,000 flights.
In a statement on the Chinese social media platform WeChat, the airport described its construction as "rising slowly from the sea like the sunrise in the east." The airport is being built north of Dalian city in Liaoning Province, a coastal region known for its scenic beaches, striking architecture, and popular tourist spots such as Xinghai Square and Dalian Forest Zoo. Due to its proximity to Japan and South Korea, Dalian has long served as an important transport hub for China.
The new airport will replace Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport, which opened in 1927. The older airport has expanded multiple times but can no longer grow due to space limitations. In 2018, it handled nearly 19 million passengers, making it the busiest airport in northeastern China and the 24th busiest in the country.
The Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport was officially announced in 2012, though construction had already begun in April 2011. Initially planned to open in 2018, its completion has been delayed, and it is now expected to open in 2035. The total cost of the project is estimated at 26.3 billion yuan.
The construction is being carried out in two phases. The first phase includes building the main terminal and two runways, designed to handle 31 million passengers and 650,000 tons of cargo annually. The second phase will add two more runways, expanding capacity to 80 million passengers.
China is aggressively expanding its aviation infrastructure, with plans to build hundreds of new airports to meet rising demand. In 2019, officials estimated the country would need 450 airports by 2035 to keep up with growing air travel.
