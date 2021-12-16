THIS company extends Work From Home for employees, gives Rs 75,000 bonus

With the early onset of the Omicron, COVID-19's new variant in the UK and US, Apple has delayed its plan to return to office indefinitely.

The company also announced that every employee of Apple will receive a bonus of $1,000 (Rs 76,156) for their needs while they work from home. Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to announce this news where he stated that he has sent an email to his staff saying that the return-to-work date is yet to be determined.

In the tweet, Cook also said that Apple will give out a bonus to its employees worth $1,000 for necessary needs during working from home-like setting up office equipment, etc.

The company had set the date of return at February 1, 2022, for its employees worldwide but has now decided to extend work from home due to the Omicron variant.

Just this week, Apple closed three retail stores and another store in Texas last week after four of its members were tested positive for COVID-19.