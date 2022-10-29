THIS company declared 4 days work week with 3 offs; details here

A company offers its employees a four-day workweek. Employees will receive three days of weekly leave under it. The corporation has only recently begun the experiment, which will go through March 2023.

The Fuel company's managing director, Martin King, said that the four-day workweek began in October. He stated that during the four-day workweek, the employees would continue to get their full compensation.

Plymouth (Devon), in the UK, is the base of the Fuel Company. It is a marketing company. The four-day workweek requires employees to be at their desks from 8 am to 5 pm. Giants like Google and Meta benefit from Fuel's market insights.

Martin King, managing director of Fuel, on the other hand, claimed that this had improved workplace morale for employees. Although some changes had to be made due to this, we were well-prepared. Everything is going well, and it has been working for approximately three weeks to four days. People have worked during the five-day workweek.

Martin mentioned that they had extended the client's work hours. Their business works with e-commerce a lot. In this case, the employees have to be available to the clients.

Fuel and Portcullis Legals are now collaborating closely, and they are already developing the idea of a 4-day workweek. In 2019, Portcullis Legals' directing manager, Trevor Worth, introduced the 4-day workweek.

Many companies in Britain have adopted a 4-Day Working Week before this. It was agreed to move for four and a half days in the UAE earlier this year. Apart from this, some businesses in New Zealand and America also pioneered the 4-day workweek. While it has also been stopped in some places, many businesses are still running it.