This city to launch flying taxi service soon, travel time to be cut drastically, will cover 45 minute journey in..., is developed by...

It promises to provide fast, electric air travel and reduce travel time across the busy city.

Dubai is preparing to launch its first flying taxi service by 2026, making it one of the first cities in the world to bring air taxis to the public. The service is being developed by Joby Aviation, a California-based company. It promises to provide fast, electric air travel and reduce travel time across the busy city.

According to a report by Reuters, four major "vertiports" are being built to support the flying taxi network. These locations include Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. The first vertiport, located at the airport, is expected to be ready in early 2026. Currently, a drive from the airport to Palm Jumeirah takes about 45 minutes. With the flying taxi, this journey will take only 12 minutes.

Booking an air taxi will be simple and similar to using a ride-sharing app like Uber. In fact, since Joby is a global partner of Uber, the same app may be used to book, board, and pay for the ride. Over time, this service will expand to include hotels and other selected locations, making airport transfers even easier.

While the exact fare is yet to be confirmed, Joby estimates the cost of a ride will be around $75 (about Rs 6,464). This is similar to the fare of a premium Uber Black ride. Each flying taxi will have a pilot and can carry four passengers. The taxis will have glass walls and a ceiling-high windshield, offering stunning views of Dubai’s skyline during the flight.

The flying taxis will be piloted by licensed professionals and will fly at a top speed of 320 km/h. Joby Aviation says the aircraft have already completed hundreds of test flights covering over 60,000 kilometers. The company assures all necessary safety checks and regulations will be followed before launching the service for the public.