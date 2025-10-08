This city is world's largest by urban population, not New York, Tokyo, Delhi, Mumbai or Shanghai, it is...

Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, is one of the world's largest cities by population and economic power. With over 15 million residents and a major role in global trade, it leads in manufacturing, infrastructure, and innovation, shaping China’s future in global commerce.

When discussing the largest cities in the world, most people immediately think of sprawling metropolises like Tokyo, New York, or Shanghai. However, Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province in southern China, deserves a top spot on that list. Known historically as Canton, Guangzhou has emerged as one of the largest and most influential cities globally, both in terms of population and economic power.

Located along the Pearl River Delta, Guangzhou is part of the Greater Bay Area, a highly integrated megacity region that includes Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Macau. As of 2025, Guangzhou's metropolitan area has a population of over 65 million, when considered as part of the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone. Within its official city limits, the population exceeds 15 million, making it one of the largest urban centres in China.

Guangzhou’s significance is not only based on size but also on its historical and economic influence. It has been a crucial trading hub for centuries and was one of the first Chinese cities to open up to international trade. Today, it remains a key port city and is home to the Canton Fair, China’s largest trade and export exhibition. The city is a powerhouse in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and logistics, and its GDP rivals that of many developed countries.

In terms of infrastructure, Guangzhou is a model of modern urban planning. The city boasts one of the world’s largest metro systems, extensive high-speed rail connections, and a major international airport—Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, which is among the busiest in Asia.

Despite rapid urbanisation, Guangzhou balances development with livability. The city features extensive green spaces, historical architecture, a rich culinary heritage, and a commitment to smart city initiatives and sustainable growth.

In conclusion, Guangzhou stands as one of the largest cities in the world, not only by population but by its global economic reach, strategic importance, and rapid modernisation. As China continues to grow on the world stage, Guangzhou remains at the forefront, shaping the future of urban living and international commerce.