Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

This city is world's largest by urban population, not New York, Tokyo, Delhi, Mumbai or Shanghai, it is...

Karan Johar REVEALS ugly truth of Bollywood, says 'actors don't return money' even when film flops, credits Shah Rukh Khan for..

Good news for UPI users, NPCI likely to launch THIS new feature today; PhonePe, Paytm, GPay to get…

Who is Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein? 22-year-old Indian student from Gujarat fighting for Russia, captured in Ukraine, WATCH

Mumbai Metro 3 inauguration today: Aarey to Cuffe Parade service from October 9; know key entry-exit points, timings, ticket prices

Exclusive | Shoojit Sircar reacts to Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit, Kalki 2; comments on her 'professionalism': 'We should be respecting..'

Massive 65-km traffic jam on Delhi-Kolkata highway, vehicles reportedly stuck for four days, here's why

Ismail Darbar won't work with 'insecure' Sanjay Leela Bhansali even for Rs 100 crore, SLAMS director for...: 'Pehli fursat mein...'

EPFO Pension Calculator: Check how much pension will you get after serving 10 years in job

Who is Alexandr Wang? MIT dropout, world’s youngest self-made billionaire, has THIS Mark Zuckerberg connection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This city is world's largest by urban population, not New York, Tokyo, Delhi, Mumbai or Shanghai, it is...

This city is world's largest by urban population, not New York, Tokyo, or Delhi

Cough Syrup Row: Death toll from ‘toxic’ Coldrif rises to 20 as two more children die in Madhya Pradesh

Cough Syrup Row: Death toll from ‘toxic’ Coldrif rises to 20

Karan Johar REVEALS ugly truth of Bollywood, says 'actors don't return money' even when film flops, credits Shah Rukh Khan for..

Karan Johar REVEALS ugly truth of Bollywood, says 'actors don't return money'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeWorld

WORLD

This city is world's largest by urban population, not New York, Tokyo, Delhi, Mumbai or Shanghai, it is...

Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, is one of the world's largest cities by population and economic power. With over 15 million residents and a major role in global trade, it leads in manufacturing, infrastructure, and innovation, shaping China’s future in global commerce.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

This city is world's largest by urban population, not New York, Tokyo, Delhi, Mumbai or Shanghai, it is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When discussing the largest cities in the world, most people immediately think of sprawling metropolises like Tokyo, New York, or Shanghai. However, Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province in southern China, deserves a top spot on that list. Known historically as Canton, Guangzhou has emerged as one of the largest and most influential cities globally, both in terms of population and economic power.

Located along the Pearl River Delta, Guangzhou is part of the Greater Bay Area, a highly integrated megacity region that includes Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Macau. As of 2025, Guangzhou's metropolitan area has a population of over 65 million, when considered as part of the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone. Within its official city limits, the population exceeds 15 million, making it one of the largest urban centres in China.

Guangzhou’s significance is not only based on size but also on its historical and economic influence. It has been a crucial trading hub for centuries and was one of the first Chinese cities to open up to international trade. Today, it remains a key port city and is home to the Canton Fair, China’s largest trade and export exhibition. The city is a powerhouse in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and logistics, and its GDP rivals that of many developed countries.

In terms of infrastructure, Guangzhou is a model of modern urban planning. The city boasts one of the world’s largest metro systems, extensive high-speed rail connections, and a major international airport—Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, which is among the busiest in Asia.

ALSO READ: EPFO Pension Calculator: Check how much pension will you get after serving 10 years in job

Despite rapid urbanisation, Guangzhou balances development with livability. The city features extensive green spaces, historical architecture, a rich culinary heritage, and a commitment to smart city initiatives and sustainable growth.

In conclusion, Guangzhou stands as one of the largest cities in the world, not only by population but by its global economic reach, strategic importance, and rapid modernisation. As China continues to grow on the world stage, Guangzhou remains at the forefront, shaping the future of urban living and international commerce.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Crisis in Pakistan: IED explosion derails Jaffar Express in Sindh, Balochistan militant outfit ... claims responsibility
Crisis in Pakistan:Explosion derails Jaffar Express, Balochistan militants...
Why 73% of CAT Toppers Choose CAT Online Coaching: The Game-Changing Advantages Traditional Coaching Can't Match
Why CAT Toppers Choose Online Coaching: 73% Favor Digital
Pawan Singh BREAKS SILENCE on wife Jyoti Singh's adultery allegations, reveals real reason for police's presence: 'Bhram failaya gaya ki maine..'
Pawan Singh BREAKS SILENCE on wife Jyoti Singh's adultery allegations
Donald Trump to sell advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Pakistan, How may it threaten security of India?
Donald Trump to sell advanced missiles to Pakistan, How may it threaten India?
France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet, here's why
France PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE