This city in India's neighbourhood could run out of water in 5 years, half of wells are dry here, not in Pakistan, Bangladesh, it is located in...

Afghanistan’s capital Kabul is on the brink of a major water crisis, with experts warning that it could become the first modern capital city to run out of water. A new report by Mercy Corps has revealed that years of overuse, population growth, climate change, and poor management have pushed the city’s underground water to dangerously low levels.

Currently, Kabul extracts 44 million cubic metres more groundwater each year than nature can replace. Nearly half of the city’s boreholes have already dried up. If this continues, the entire groundwater supply could run out by 2030.

The city’s population has increased sharply, from under two million three decades ago to several million today. This rise in residents has led to a greater demand for water, which mainly comes from underground sources. But the water is being pumped out much faster than it is naturally refilled.

The crisis goes beyond just water shortage. Around 80% of the city’s groundwater is polluted, causing health issues for many.

Many families are forced to spend money meant for food on buying water or digging deep wells. However, even this water is often unsafe to drink. Others who cannot afford private wells depend on water tankers or travel long distances to fetch water from mosques.

Climate change is making things worse. Snowmelt from the Hindu Kush mountains, which once helped refill the city’s water supply, has decreased. Instead, Kabul now faces sudden floods from irregular rainfall.

Political instability and a cut in foreign aid since the Taliban took power in 2021 have further delayed important water and sanitation projects. UNICEF has also warned that Kabul’s groundwater could completely run out by 2030 if nothing changes.