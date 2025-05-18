The design of these missiles allows them to change direction quickly and unexpectedly. They can be launched from various platforms, including satellites and ground-based systems.

China's advancements in technology, including high-speed trains and weapons, are notable. They are constantly developing new technologies in the defense sector. Recently, China announced the development of a technology that could potentially destroy any enemy target on Earth within 30 minutes. Both Britain and the United States are also working on similar technologies, but they estimate it will take them about five more years to achieve the same level of advancement.

What is the name of missile and who has developed it?

Researchers from the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force in China have claimed to have developed a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 13,000 miles per hour. This means the missile could strike any location globally within 30 minutes. This information was published in China’s academic journal Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica.

What is Hypersonic missile?

Hypersonic weapons are designed to encounter conventional defense systems, which makes them difficult to detect using current radar technology, although they can be tracked using infrared technology.

The design of these missiles allows them to change direction quickly and unexpectedly. They can be launched from various platforms, including satellites and ground-based systems.

Major world powers are investing heavily in hypersonic technology. For example, the United States and Britain are working together to develop a hypersonic cruise missile demonstrator. They have conducted over 200 tests and expect it to be ready by 2030. This new generation of hypersonic weapons could change the global balance of power.

Does India have any Hypersonic missile?

India is also making significant progress in this technological area. In 2020, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV). India is also developing the BrahMos-2 hypersonic missile, which could be vital in maintaining strategic balance with China.

Even with advanced air defense systems such as the S-400 and Prithvi, India will need to further improve its capabilities to address the threat of hypersonic missiles.

Countries that have Hypersonic missile

Currently, Russia and China are leading the way in developing hypersonic missiles, while the US is working on a range of these weapons under an ambitious program. Several other countries, including France, Germany, Australia, Japan, Iran, and Israel, are also working on projects to develop hypersonic missile systems.