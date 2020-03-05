This book predicted coronavirus 12 years ago, said it will resurface in 2030

A few days back social media was abuzz with a conspiracy theory that the 1981 American novel had predicted China's Novel Coronavirus epidemic. With having the exact location to mentioning the virus named as 'Wuhan-400', the book had some shocking mentions.

Now, a book titled End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World, written by Sylvia Browne has come in the limelight as it has some startling prediction about COVID-19.

A photo from the book is going viral on social media that read, " "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes resisting all known treatments".

It further reads, "Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrives, attack again ten years later and then disappear completely."

Well, the excerpts from the book have left many scratching their head as it sounds familiar with coronavirus. The mention of the exact year 2020 has made it more spooky.

Conspiracy theory or not, the new revelation surely has left Twitterati in a git.

