This girl drinks dog's urine every day, the reason will leave you surprised

People do different types of things to maintain their beauty but none can come near an American woman named Leena who drinks dog urine to maintain her skin glow and keep it beautiful.

Leena says that the people always ask her the secret behind her glowing skin. She told people that the secret of her beauty is that she drinks dog urine every day, so that her face does not have spots and at the same time, it always keeps the face glowing. At first, no one was convinced after hearing this.

Leena says that she regularly drinks her dog urine and claims that dog urine contains the properties of vitamin A, vitamin E and calcium, which are very helpful in the treatment of cancer. Leena says that by drinking the dog's urine, cancer can be avoided to a great extent.

Few weeks ago, she had a lot of pimples on her face. Leena admitted that when she first drank the dog urine, she felt very strange.

But then slowly it became a habit and its advantage was that her pimples were completely cured. Leena says that a different glow has come on her face.

Surprisingly, this woman has become the subject of discussion worldwide due to her beauty.

For this, Leena takes her dog to the park and then stores her urine and drinks it.