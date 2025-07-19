This beautiful country offers digital nomad visa for just Rs 8,000, know eligibility criteria, other details

Since Covid-19, working remotely has not only become an option, but a new way of working as the need to balance work with life was felt, that is, working in a way that felt fulfilling. In such a scenario, the concept of digital nomad was born and many countries started offering different work visas, tax incentives, infrastructure, etc to accommodate this new paradigm shift in the work culture. And now, Spain is offering a Digital Nomad Visa to allow people to work and live there.

What Is Spain's Digital Nomad Visa?

Spain is considered a beautiful city with its vibrant beaches, rich history and culture and serene landscape which makes it one of the favourite among digital nomads. Spain's Digital Nomad Visa is a way for those who are self-employed or who are working remotely in any country to work and live in Spain. The visa offer is particularly useful for those who are freelancers, tech professionals, or remote employees.

Who can apply for Digital Nomad Visa?

One of the requirements is that the applicant should be a non-European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA) citizen. This means Indian nationals are allowed. Those who have their own work or are remote workers of a foreign company (i.e. outside Spain) can apply. One needs to prove that not more than 20 percent of their total income should come from Spain. Either a recognised university degree or a minimum of three years of relevant work experience is required. In financial requirements, the applicant is getting 200% of Spain's Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI), which is equal to around 2,763 euros (Rs 2,76,653).

In case one brings family members, then this financial situation may change. In this case, the applicant will need to pay an additional 75 percent of the Spanish minimum wage and 25% extra for each additional applicant. Proof of continuous income for at least 3-6 months is required which can be made by any means like pay slips, contracts, bank statements, or tax filings. A valid health insurance with full coverage is also required.

What documents are required?

One must pay the visa fee, which will is around 80 euros (Rs 8,022 approximately). Some of the most important documents are: A national visa application, an official passport with a minimum of a year's validity, passport-size photos, valid documents of freelance contracts or remote employment, certificate of employment or a letter from employer and a proof of income. Many other documents are also required.