THIS Asian country is second largest shrimp producer in the world after Ecuador, producing 1.1 million tonnes annually, not China, Japan, Singapore or Korea, it is...

Shrimp farmers in West Bengal are struggling with falling prices and US tariffs, forcing risky decisions like planting a second crop in a single year. With production costs rising and diseases threatening crops, farmers are concerned about recovering investments, while Ecuador gains market share.

Shrimp farmers in West Bengal are facing unprecedented challenges as US tariffs on Indian exports push many to take financial risks. Buddhadeb Pradhan, a farmer from Nandigram, recently decided to cultivate a second shrimp cycle within weeks of the first harvest, despite the high risk of disease. 'The falling prices are stressing me about recovering my investment of 300,000 rupees [USD 3,380],' he said.

India’s Shrimp Farming Industry Faces Financial Strain

India is the world’s second-largest shrimp producer after Ecuador, exporting around $5 billion in frozen shrimp in the financial year ending March 2025. Nearly half of these exports go to the United States. The two main varieties cultivated in India are the Pacific whiteleg (vannamei) and black tiger shrimp, with vannamei accounting for most of the production. Shrimp farming follows two main cycles for vannamei: February to June and July to October, while black tiger shrimp is harvested once a year.

Risk of Disease and Economic Losses

Farmers are usually reluctant to attempt two cycles annually due to disease risks. However, the steep decline in shrimp prices from 300 rupees ($3.38) to 230 rupees ($2.59) per kilogram, following the imposition of US tariffs, has left them with few options. With production costs at 275 rupees (USD 3.10) per kilogram, many farmers are facing mounting losses.

'The industry involves significant upfront costs, including land lease, feed, and electricity. If prices fall further, farmers may be forced into severe financial distress,' said Nardu Das, another Nandigram farmer. The 58.26 percent tariffs, which include countervailing and anti-dumping duties, threaten India’s share in the US market, historically the most profitable and accessible destination for shrimp exporters.

Impact on Hatcheries and Shrimp Seed Production

The tariffs have also affected hatcheries, crucial to the supply chain. India has around 550 private hatcheries, producing roughly 80 billion seeds annually. With falling demand, many hatcheries have closed temporarily, losing billions of shrimp seeds due to their limited shelf life.

Rising Competition from Ecuador

Meanwhile, Ecuador has gained a competitive edge, exporting vannamei shrimp to the US at lower prices and benefiting from only 15 percent tariffs. This has intensified pressure on Indian farmers to find alternative markets. Experts suggest that exporters should focus on the largely untapped domestic market, which offers significant potential but remains neglected.

A Tough Future for Indian Shrimp Farmers

As Indian shrimp farmers navigate disease risks, price fluctuations, and international trade barriers, the sector faces one of its toughest periods in recent years. For many, the gamble of a second crop may be the only option to stay afloat amid shrinking profits and global competition.