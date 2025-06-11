The airline will notify all impacted travellers and reach out to those with flights scheduled after July 31.

In a major announcement, Australian airline Qantas said on Wednesday, June 11, that it will shut down its budget carrier Jetstar Asia by the end of July. The airline, based in Singapore, has been operating for over 20 years but is now closing due to rising supply costs, higher airport fees, and tough competition from other budget airlines like AirAsia and Scoot. Over 500 employees will lose their jobs as Jetstar Asia winds down its operations in the next seven weeks.

Qantas has assured full refunds for passengers who have already booked tickets with Jetstar Asia. The airline will notify all impacted travellers and reach out to those with flights scheduled after July 31. In some cases, passengers may be moved to other flights within the Qantas Group. Those who booked through travel agents or other airlines are advised to contact them directly.

Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said that affected employees will be offered redundancy packages. She added, “Our focus is on supporting them through this process and helping them to find new roles in the industry.”

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said that supplier costs for Jetstar Asia had risen by up to 200%. This year alone, the airline recorded losses of around 35 million Australian dollars. The closure is expected to save Qantas around $326 million, which will be used to upgrade its aircraft fleet.

The 13 aircraft freed up from Jetstar Asia will now be used for routes between Australia and New Zealand.

Jetstar Asia operated 16 routes across Asia, connecting Singapore with countries like Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia. These routes will be affected by the closure. However, Qantas will continue to serve Asian destinations such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan through its Jetstar Airways division.

Jetstar Asia was launched in 2004 and quickly gained popularity by offering affordable air travel. Many passengers have praised the airline for its friendly staff and efficient service. As it prepares to shut down, Jetstar Asia leaves behind a legacy of two decades of budget flying in Asia.