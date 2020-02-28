Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

This 81-year-old man is ruling TikTok with his 'cooking' videos

The 81-year-old’s page, “Cooking with Steve”, has 582,000 followers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 07:52 AM IST

This 81-year-old man is ruling TikTok with his 'cooking' videos
This 81-year-old man is ruling TikTok with his 'cooking' videos

An octogenarian from Texas, USA, is melting hearts on TikTok with his wholesome and endearing cooking videos.

Stephen Austin from Fort Worth, Texas has become a viral hit because of his short and simple cooking tutorials and rib-tickling comedy videos, reported Fox News.

The 81-year-old’s page, “Cooking with Steve”, has in excess of 582,000 followers, where he posts clips of himself making sandwiches, cereal and pancakes. Till now, the page has amassed more than 5.1 million likes.

Austin also uploads comical videos in which he goofs around while playing other characters.

Here are some of his videos...

@omsteve

In the kitchen with Steve ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##oldmansteve ##cooking ##kitchen ♬ original sound - omsteve

@omsteve

Cooking with Steve ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##oldmansteve ##cooking ##goodmorning

♬ original sound - omsteve
@omsteve

Cooking with Steve ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##oldmansteve ##cooking ##frenchtoast ♬ original sound - omsteve

@omsteve

Cooking with Steve ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##oldmansteve ##cooking ##kitchen ♬ original sound - omsteve

@omsteve

Cooking with Steve ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##oldmansteve ##kitchen ##cooking ♬ original sound - omsteve

The cooking and comedy clips rack up hundreds of thousands of views on average. According to Fox News, the TikTok grandpa tries to keep up with the latest trends on social media.

He previously tried his hands on Vine, which has now gone out of business, and also YouTube. He is mostly self-taught when it comes to using social media applications.

(Inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.