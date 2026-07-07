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Third tanker hit in Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours: How fresh attacks could shake global energy supplies

Three commercial tankers were reportedly struck in the Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours, raising fears over maritime security and global energy supplies. Qatar blamed Iran for one attack, while investigations continue.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

Third tanker hit in Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours: How fresh attacks could shake global energy supplies
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Concerns over the safety of one of the world's most critical shipping routes have intensified after a third commercial tanker was reportedly struck in the Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours. The latest incident comes even as the United States and Iran remain under an interim ceasefire agreement that was meant to ease tensions and open the door to broader peace negotiations.

The series of attacks has renewed worries about the security of global energy supplies, with commercial vessels once again appearing to be in the firing line.

Third tanker suffers structural damage

The latest vessel was struck by what officials described as an unidentified projectile, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the British naval agency that monitors maritime security in the region.

In a statement shared on X, UKMTO said the tanker sustained structural damage but reported no injuries among the crew. Authorities also said there were no immediate signs of pollution or an oil spill.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and UKMTO has advised all ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and report any suspicious activity. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Earlier attacks targeted Qatari and Saudi Tankers

The latest strike follows two separate incidents reported earlier on Tuesday. One involved the Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Rekayyat, which Qatar alleges was attacked by Iran while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to Reuters, the vessel was hit by a drone that sparked a fire in the engine room.

Although the crew escaped safely and emergency evacuation procedures were initiated, maritime security officials warned that the fire posed a serious risk because the ship was carrying LNG.

A distress call reviewed by Reuters captured the urgency of the situation. "Mayday, mayday, mayday. This is vessel Al Rekayyat... We are being hit by drone on port side, top of engine room. Status: engine room fire and full of smoke. Unable to assess further damage."

In a separate incident, a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker, believed to be the supertanker Wedyan, also suffered damage off the coast of Oman. Officials have not yet confirmed whether it was struck by a drone, missile, or another type of projectile.

Qatar holds Iran responsible

Qatar reacted strongly to the reported attack on its LNG carrier, accusing Tehran of threatening international maritime security. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari described the incident as "an unacceptable attack on the security of international navigation and global energy supplies" and called it "a clear violation of international law."

He urged Iran to immediately halt actions that could destabilise the region and said Doha held Tehran "fully legally responsible" for the attack and any consequences arising from it.

Iran has not publicly responded to Qatar's accusations.

Strait of Hormuz back at the centre of global concern

The latest incidents have once again placed the Strait of Hormuz in sharp focus. The narrow waterway handles a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making any disruption a major concern for global energy markets.

These are also the first reported attacks on commercial shipping since nationwide mourning began in Iran following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the US-Israeli conflict earlier this year.

Since then, Iran has tightened its control over the strategic waterway and has been pursuing plans to introduce a permanent transit fee system for commercial vessels passing through the strait.

Trump warns military option remains

Amid rising tensions, US President Donald Trump reiterated that military action against Iran remains on the table if diplomatic efforts fail.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said, "We're either going to make a deal or we're going to finish the job. We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply."

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