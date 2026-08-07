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Thailand School Shooting: 2 killed in campus attack, including gunman, officials confirm

According to reports, Lt Col of Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander Dechrapee Kongdee confirmed the casualties and said the suspected shooter died by suicide following the attack.

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Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 11:23 AM IST

Thailand School Shooting: 2 killed in campus attack, including gunman, officials confirm
Image source: ANI
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Two people, including the suspected gunman, were killed and four others injured after gunfire broke out at a school in Thailand's Nonthaburi province on Friday, Reuters reported, citing officials.

According to Reuters, Lt Col of Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander Dechrapee Kongdee confirmed the casualties and said the suspected shooter died by suicide following the attack.

The officer said one teacher and three students were among those injured in the incident, which took place at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Bang Kruai district, located north of Bangkok.

Police identified the suspected attacker as a student of the school. Authorities rushed to the campus following reports of gunfire and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Images shared by emergency responders showed students leaving the school premises as ambulances arrived at the scene. One photograph showed an injured person being taken on a stretcher outside an ambulance, while another person received medical assistance from emergency personnel, Reuters reported.

According to district authorities, Debsirin Nonthaburi School had around 3,100 students and 147 teachers during the 2025 academic year.Officials have not yet disclosed further details regarding the motive behind the shooting or the circumstances leading up to the attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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