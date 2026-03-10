‘They will most likely be killed’: Donald Trump urges Australia to grant asylum to Iran women's national football team

US President Donald Trump urged the Australian Prime Minister to give asylum to the Iranian women's soccer team, citing security concerns.

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, urged Australia on Monday to give asylum to the Iranian women's soccer team, who were being sent back home, calling it 'making a terrible humanitarian mistake'. Trump said that the Iranian women's team would 'most likely be killed' if they are sent back to Iran. Interestingly, the Iranian campaign in the Asian Cup tournament, hosted by Australia, began during the time when the US and Israel jointly launched strikes on Iran. The Iranian team was eliminated after losing to the Philippines 2-0 on Sunday and were being sent back home.

Taking to his Truth Social handle, Trump wrote, ''Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. The U.S. will take them if ​you won’t.''

"Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t..." - @POTUS pic.twitter.com/OTIsmVavJR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 9, 2026

As per a report by Reuters, Global players' union FIFPRO said earlier on Monday there were serious concerns for the welfare of the team, as they prepared to return home after being labelled for refusing to sing their national anthem ​before a game.

The players decided to stand in silence during Iran's national anthem before their first game against South Korea, and one commentator on Islamic Republic of ​Iran Broadcasting called it a 'pinnacle of dishonour'.

However, the Iranian team sang the anthem and saluted before their second game against Australia.

In the latest development in the matter, US President informed that he spoke to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the situation of the Iranian women's soccer team. In his latest post, he wrote, ''I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian National Women’s Soccer Team. He’s on it! Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way. Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don’t return. In any event, the Prime Minister is doing a very good job having to do with this rather delicate situation. God bless Australia! President DONALD J. TRUMP.''

