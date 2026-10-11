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‘They must stop now’: Rubio’s strong message after US citizen killed in Saudi attack

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has demanded an immediate halt to Houthi attacks after a strike on Riyadh airport killed 12 people, including an American.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

‘They must stop now’: Rubio’s strong message after US citizen killed in Saudi attack
Rubio condemns Houthi strike as it killed 12 people in Saudi Arabia. (Screengrab)
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday condemned the recent attack on Saudi Arabia, confirming that an American citizen was among 12 killed in a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The attack on Saturday killed 12 and injured over 300 people, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation. The 12 deceased include four Saudi citizens and eight foreign national including one American.

In a post on X, Rubio said, ''The United States strongly condemns the recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the terrorist Houthis, including today’s strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen. These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now. We stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people and extend our condolences to the victims and their families.''

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) elaborated on the incident which took the lives of 12 people and said, ''Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, 2026, corresponding to 29 Rabi' Al-Thani 1448H, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in 12 fatalities, including four Saudi citizens and residents of the following nationalities: two Bangladeshi, one American, one Egyptian, one Jordanian, one Syrian, one Palestianian and one Sudanese.''

''The attack also left 309 others injured, including individuals in critical condition. All injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals. May Allah bestow his mercy upon those who lost their lives and grant the injured a speedy recovery. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed, the statement added.

Notably, this is not the first attack on the Saudi airport, as it had earlier faced strikes by Houthis, which resulted in the deaths of three and 36 injuries.

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