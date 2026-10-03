'They asked us to untie him': Flydubai crew clashed with passengers after Omani Co-Pilot attacked Indian pilot, claim Israelis

Following an incident on flydubai flight FZ1073, Israeli passengers reported that crew members instructed them to untie Omani co-pilot Hamam Al-Hammami after he attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar.

Some passengers of flydubai flight FZ1073 have claimed that the airline crew asked them to untie the Omani co-pilot who attacked the pilot-in-command on the Dubai to Tel Aviv flight.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Israeli passengers alleged that the flight crew clashed with them after they restrained and tied the Omani co-pilot, now identified as Hamam Al-Hammami.

"They were asking us to untie the terrorist; we had no idea why," banking executive Tzvika Manes, one of the passengers who responded to the emergency, told The Post.

The mid-air crisis

The crisis unfolded after Al-Hammami attacked pilot-in-command Smit Machchhar and reportedly attempted to hijack the plane. However, Machchhar was able to open the cockpit door despite being injured, allowing passengers to enter and restrain the co-pilot.

A second set of pilots onboard then took control of the flight, while a passenger who is a dentist provided medical assistance to Machchhar till the flight made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

What passengers claimed

One of the passengers, Tzvika Manes, said the flydubai crew had asked them to "untie" the co-pilot, while another passenger said this made them "suspicious."

"They were saying to free the terrorist; we got instantly suspicious of them," Daniel Schlichter, a real estate professional who was sitting in the second row, alleged.

Manes, along with plumber Yaniv Hayoun and Asaf Rajuan, had rushed to confront the co-pilot after Machchhar opened the cockpit door. The passengers subdued the pilot and restrained him, with his hands tied to his back, first with zip ties and then using headphone wires taken from passengers.

Manes said that Hayoun had heard Al-Hammami say "kill me, kill me" while being subdued. However, some crew members began demanding that he be freed, following which an argument ensued.

"They said, 'You are not God, you are not going to kill him,'" Manes recalled. "We didn't want to kill him, we just wanted him not to kill us," he added.

Passengers took charge

According to the report, crew members insisted that they were in charge of the plane and said they needed to remain alone in the area outside the cockpit. However, the passengers, suspecting their involvement, asked them to leave the cockpit area and take seats in the middle of the plane.

"We told them, 'Now the policy is we're in charge and you do what we say,'" Manes told the New York Post, adding that the passengers were in "suspicious mode" for every steward.