They are trying to obstruct our dam and we can't ban their channels? Pak SC bans Indian films and shows

 Pakistan's Supreme Court has reintroduced a ban on Indian films and television shows being broadcast on the country's local channels.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2018, 11:51 PM IST

 Pakistan's Supreme Court has reintroduced a ban on Indian films and television shows being broadcast on the country's local channels.

The apex court was hearing a case filed by the United Producers Association pertaining to the broadcast of foreign content on Pakistani television channels, reported Dawn.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered a "shut down" and made it clear that authorities should "only air appropriate content".

"They are trying to (obstruct the construction) of our dam and we cannot even ban their channels?" Nisar said.

In 2016, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had imposed a ban on airing Indian content on local television and FM radio channels.

However, the Lahore High Court lifted ban in 2017, declaring it null and void as the Pakistan government had no objections regarding the same.

