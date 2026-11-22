A dramatic scene unfolded at Seattle airport as masked ICE agents detained two passengers during boarding. Here's what happened.

Masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained two passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport while they were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles. This incident created a tense confrontation at the airport, with a woman crying and pleading with officers as they took a passenger away.

In a viral clip, the woman was heard shouting, ''They are taking my dad!'' and claimed that they had a work permit, as masked officers struggled with passengers and took at least one person away. Meanwhile, other passengers watched as the situation turned tense.

Take a look

ICE Detains Father and Daughter on a Jet Bridge at Seattle-Tacoma Airport "They're taking my dad, Ricardo Laronga! We don't have papers, we have a work permit!" Well, that's that. A work permit is NOT legal status. An Employment Authorization Document is permission to work, nothing more. It is handed out to people with pending asylum claims and other applications, including people who crossed illegally. And "we don't have papers" tells everyone exactly where he stands. Federal law, 8 U.S.C. 1357, gives immigration officers the authority to arrest without a warrant anyone they have reason to believe is in the country illegally. An airport jet bridge is no sanctuary. I hope ICE checks their papers too. Maybe they did, because they came back and arrested her too. Good job boys! What are they doing here? Anchor babies, thanks to Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts, the two traitors on the bench? — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 21, 2026

Why did ICE detain two passengers?

In a statement on X, ICE explained the incident and wrote, ''On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws.''

''During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer,'' the statement added.

On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws. During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 22, 2026

Alaska Airlines reacts to ICE operation

Expressing concern over the incident, Alaska Airlines claimed that it had not received any advance information about the immigration operation. The airline said the incident had caused distress among passengers and employees. The airline also claimed that the enforcement action disrupted the boarding process and delayed Alaska Airlines Flight 1306.