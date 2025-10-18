'India not going to buy Russian oil...', Trump repeats claim during meeting with Zelensky

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

3 cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attack on Afghanistan, Taliban declares truce 'broken'

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer on verge of scripting history, set to enter elite list in ODI cricket

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali, several areas breach 300-mark

Ammy Virk attends prayer meet of Rajvir Jawanda, pens heartfelt note on demise of young Punjabi singer: 'Sada jigri yaar geya hai'

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to move to their lavish Rs 250 crore bungalow this Diwali? Here's what we know

Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'

Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns loss of 3 players in Pakistani airstrikes, withdraws from Tri-Nation series

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali

Viral video: Salman Khan slams Amaal Mallik, gives him last warning, Daboo Malik lashes out at son for his 'badtameezi': 'Mere maathe pe mat likh...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
3 Afghan cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attacks on Afghanistan, Taliban says truce 'broken'

3 Afghan cricketers among 10 killed as Pak launches fresh attacks on Afghanistan

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold an

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali, several areas breach 300-mark

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

'India not going to buy Russian oil...', Trump repeats claim during meeting with Zelensky

While addressing a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, the US President again claimed that India had significantly reduced its oil imports from Russia and is now pulling back entirely, stating that New Delhi "will not be buying oil from Russia anymore."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 07:29 AM IST

'India not going to buy Russian oil...', Trump repeats claim during meeting with Zelensky
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A day after India responded to US President Donald Trump's comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "assurance" to halt Russian oil purchases, Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated his assertion while claiming that New Delhi has already "de-escalated and more or less stopped" its purchase from Moscow.

While addressing a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, the US President again claimed that India had significantly reduced its oil imports from Russia and is now pulling back entirely, stating that New Delhi "will not be buying oil from Russia anymore."

"India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore, and Hungary is sort of stuck because they have one pipeline that's been there for years, and they're inland; they don't have sea, and I spoke with their leader... but India will not be buying oil from Russia," Trump said.

"They already de-escalated and more or less stopped. They are pulling back. They bought about 38 per cent of the oil, and they wouldn't be doing it anymore," he added.

Trump's remarks came in reference to the ongoing geopolitical pressure on countries to reduce their energy ties with Russia in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, which the West claims is fuelling Moscow's military operation in the region.

Earlier on Thursday, India responded to comments made by Trump about PM Modi's assuring him to halt Russian oil purchases, stating that the country's energy sourcing is guided by its national interests and the need to protect Indian consumers.

In its response, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions."

"Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," he added.

This came after President Trump said that PM Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as "a big step" in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.

Trump made the remarks during a joint news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel at the Oval Office, where the two highlighted the administration's efforts to curb violent crime.

Responding to ANI's question on whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump said, "Yeah, sure. He (PM Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. We have a great relationship... I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop. Now we've got to get China to do the same thing..."

Trump also criticised India's previous oil imports from Russia, stating, "We were not happy with him buying oil from Russia, because that lets Russia continue on with this ridiculous war, where they've lost a million and a half people, by the way. Russia has lost a million and a half people, mostly soldiers."

India has long defended its oil imports from Moscow as essential for economic stability, even as Washington has continued to urge New Delhi to diversify its energy sources. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral clip shows Indian family struggling to order breads, internet can’t stop laughing
Viral clip shows Indian family struggling to order breads, internet can’t stop l
Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, 'Can't deplete...'
Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukra
Diwali bash 2025: Nushrratt Bharuccha steals limelight in red, know how Jacqueline Fernandez, Palak Tiwari, and other divas grab attention
From Jacqueline Fernandez to Palak Tiwari, and other divas dazzle in Red
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara, but warns him...
Donald Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with Russia and Ukraine
Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE