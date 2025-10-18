'India not going to buy Russian oil...', Trump repeats claim during meeting with Zelensky

While addressing a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, the US President again claimed that India had significantly reduced its oil imports from Russia and is now pulling back entirely, stating that New Delhi "will not be buying oil from Russia anymore."

A day after India responded to US President Donald Trump's comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "assurance" to halt Russian oil purchases, Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated his assertion while claiming that New Delhi has already "de-escalated and more or less stopped" its purchase from Moscow.

While addressing a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, the US President again claimed that India had significantly reduced its oil imports from Russia and is now pulling back entirely, stating that New Delhi "will not be buying oil from Russia anymore."

"India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore, and Hungary is sort of stuck because they have one pipeline that's been there for years, and they're inland; they don't have sea, and I spoke with their leader... but India will not be buying oil from Russia," Trump said.

"They already de-escalated and more or less stopped. They are pulling back. They bought about 38 per cent of the oil, and they wouldn't be doing it anymore," he added.

Trump's remarks came in reference to the ongoing geopolitical pressure on countries to reduce their energy ties with Russia in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, which the West claims is fuelling Moscow's military operation in the region.

Earlier on Thursday, India responded to comments made by Trump about PM Modi's assuring him to halt Russian oil purchases, stating that the country's energy sourcing is guided by its national interests and the need to protect Indian consumers.

In its response, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions."

"Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," he added.

This came after President Trump said that PM Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as "a big step" in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.

Trump made the remarks during a joint news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel at the Oval Office, where the two highlighted the administration's efforts to curb violent crime.

Responding to ANI's question on whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump said, "Yeah, sure. He (PM Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. We have a great relationship... I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop. Now we've got to get China to do the same thing..."

Trump also criticised India's previous oil imports from Russia, stating, "We were not happy with him buying oil from Russia, because that lets Russia continue on with this ridiculous war, where they've lost a million and a half people, by the way. Russia has lost a million and a half people, mostly soldiers."

India has long defended its oil imports from Moscow as essential for economic stability, even as Washington has continued to urge New Delhi to diversify its energy sources.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)