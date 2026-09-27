'They Are Dying, Have No Money': Donald Trump says Iran ready to open Strait of Hormuz

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump stated that Iran wants to reopen the Strait of Hormuz because they are struggling financially after closing it. He earlier informed the White House that he rejected Iran's proposal to reopen the strait.

As US-Iran conflict drags on for more than six months, Middle East tensions remain high. Amid this, US President Donald Trump has said Tehran is ready to open strategic waterway, Strait of Hormuz, asserting "they have no money coming in."

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said, "And what they want to do is immediately open the Hormuz Strait. You know why? Because they're dying. You know why they're dying? Because they have no money coming in, because they get their money from the Hormuz Strait."

He added: "So they outsmarted themselves. They said, 'Let's close it and cause a problem for the world.' And then I came along, and we put up the greatest blockade ever in military history. It's a wall of steel, and we put it up, and guess what? They don't have any money now, because they wanted to close it on you, but everybody else is able to use it'."

Trump earlier said he rejected a deal from Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz, according to Bloomberg. "They made a proposal, but I rejected it," Trump said as he departed White House.

"They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they're losing so badly," he said.

US-Iran talks via mediators

US and Iranian negotiators had been exploring a deal that would see reopening of Strait of Hormuz, and Washington lift its blockade of Iranian ports, Bloomberg reported, citing person familiar with matter.

Earlier, Wall Street Journal reported that US President expects to resume US bombing campaign against Iran after US midterm elections.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters at United Nations on Friday that proposed deal would lead to seven-day countdown to reopening Strait of Hormuz. Plan was conveyed via Qatari mediators.

If deal goes through, Tehran would reopen strait and hostilities would end on all fronts, including Lebanon. In return, US would lift blockade on Iranian ports, release frozen funds and waive oil sanctions.

Greatest blockade in history

US has imposed economic blockade on Iran to put pressure on Tehran to stop Iranian attacks on vessels in strait, Reuters reported.

Trump described his blockade as "wall of steel" and "greatest blockade ever in military history."

Diplomatic efforts around UN General Assembly in New York underscored global stakes of seven-month-old war, which began February 28 with coordinated US and Israeli strikes and has severely disrupted oil flows through one of world's most critical shipping lanes.

Iran and its proxies have retaliated by extending conflict throughout region, targeting US allies in Gulf and Saudi interests, while Hezbollah has been engaged with Israeli forces in Lebanon.