These two Black designers designed US Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration dress

The newly minted Vice-President of the United States chose to wear a dress designed by two Black designers for her oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new President. Harris made history by becoming the first woman, the first Indian-American, and the first Black Vice-President of the country.

Harris' decision to go for a dress designed by Black designers is seen as a message to the entire country about Black designers and how they are carving a space for themselves on the fashion scene.

The two designers who got the opportunity to dress the new Vice-President are Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. While Hudson is a Black designer from the state of South Carolina, Rogers is a young designer from Baton Rouge who is now settled in New York city.

According to his website, Hudson believed in proving that the designers from the southern states in the US had what it took to find success in the fashion industry. Though Hudson does not like over-embellishments, he believed that his skill was in designing structured feminine pieces.

A graduate of the Bauder College with an Associate degree in fashion design, Hudson is currently working on his second collection of his woman's line named after himself.

Rogers is a well-known designer who has won many accolades including the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award. Rogers has already dressed many celebrities and famous people like Rihanna, Lizzo, Cardi B, and Michelle Obama. He started selling his eponymous label in stores such as Forty-Five Ten and Net-A-Porter last year for the first time.

According to Forbes, Rogers has been selling designs since 2016 from his studio in Brooklyn.

While Harris showcased the work of these two designers, her husband and the 'Second Gentleman', Douglas Emhoff, wore a Ralph Lauren suit. President Joe Biden, dressed in a navy suit and overcoat, decided to go with the American designer too.