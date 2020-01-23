These images of malnourished African lions at Sudan Park will break your heart

Heartbreaking pictures of five malnourished African lions at Sudan capital Khartoum’s Al-Qureshi Park has gone viral on social media.

Shared by a Facebook user named Osman Salih, the pictures have created a buzz on the internet and received angry reactions from netizens as the condition of lions is very poor.

"I was shaken when I saw these lions at the park... their bones are protruding from the skin," wrote Osman Salih on Facebook as he launched an online campaign under the slogan #Sudananimalrescue. "I urge interested people and institutions to help them."

In another post, Salih mentioned that some donors brought fresh meat for the lions while medicinal equipment such as antibiotics and IV drips were also procured.

The post received tons of comments. While some praised Salih for his efforts, others showed concern about condition of lions.

As reported by AFP, park officials and medics said the lions' conditions deteriorated over the past few weeks, with some losing almost two-thirds of their body weight.

"Food is not always available, so often we buy it from our own money to feed them," Essamelddine Hajjar, a manager at Al-Qureshi park told AFP.

After the photos of malnourished lions went viral on social media, crowds of citizens, volunteers and journalists flocked to the park to see the lions and initiated the rescue campaign.