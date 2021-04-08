THESE five cities house the world's highest number of billionaires

After ranking number one for seven years, New York lost its position as Beijing recorded a net gain of 33 new billionaires.

Beijing, for the first time ever, has surpassed New York City to become home to the most number of dollar billionaires, according to the recent Forbes’ annual World’s Billionaires list 2021.

Beijing, China

After ranking number one for seven years, New York lost its position as Beijing recorded a net gain of 33 new billionaires. The Chinese capital skyrocketing from number 4 to number 1 is now home to 100 billionaires, 33 more from last year’s 67 billionaires. Zhang Yiming, the founder of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance has a net worth of $35.6 billion. As per the Forbes’ report, Beijing’s total net worth is $ 484.3 billion.

New York City, US

Missing its number spot by just one billionaire, the second position is held by US’s New York City which is now home to 99 billionaires. NYC got an addition of seven more billionaires as compared to 2020. According to the list, Michael Bloomberg is still the city’s wealthiest individual with a net worth $59 billion. The city, which is also known as the Big Apple has a total net worth of $ 560.5 billion.

Hong Kong, China

The third sport is claimed by another Chinese city, Hong Kong with 80 billionaires. The former British colony added nine billionaires to its kitty, despite a slump in real estate and the country’s growing interference in its political affairs. With a net worth of $33.7, Li Ka-Shing is the port city’s wealthiest resident. Hong Kong has a total net worth of $448.4 billion.

Moscow, Russia

The fourth place is bagged by Moscow which is home to 79 billionaires. Russia’s capital city added nine billionaires last year and even though the country’s GDP contracted in 2020, the city has a total net worth of $ 420.6 billion. The city’s richest resident is Alexey Mordashov and family with a net worth of $29.1 billion.

Shenzen, China

At number five is another another Chinese city, Shenzen which is home to 68 billionaires. Shenzen, which is also known as China’s Silicon Valley has a net gain of 24 billionaires, second only to Beijing. All but one of Shenzhen’s 68 billionaires are self-made, as per the Forbes’ report. The city’s wealthiest resident is Ma Huateng, the owner of Tencent, with a net worth of $65.8 billion. Shenzen’s total net worth equals to $415.3 billion.