Israel recently bombed nuclear facilities of Iran and also attacked its infrastructure and civilian targets, announcing that the Islamic Republic can not be allowed to build nuclear weapons, come what may. But it is the country that made its nuclear bombs decades ago, and that too clandestinely. A European and an African country helped it make the most devastating weapons humanity can imagine.

What did Nehru, NAM do?

It was India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who stunned Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion by not allowing him to join the international community of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1955. According to US journalist Sasha Polakow-Suransky's book "The Unspoken Alliance: Israel's Secret Relationship with Apartheid South Africa", Nehru was under pressure from Egypt, other Arab states, and Pakistan, who threatened not to attend the conference if Israel did.

Israel Atomic Energy Commission

The book describes in detail how France and South Africa helped the Jewish state emerge as an undeclared nuclear power. Haunted by the Holocaust, Tel Aviv established the Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) in 1952 and made Ernst David Bergmann its head. Bergmann justified the nuclear programe, declaring that a nuclear bomb would ensure Jews were "never again led as lambs to the slaughter". The IAEC recruited Jewish nuclear scientists from across the world. Soon, it got an opportunity. Grateful for the role of Israel in attacking Egypt during the 1956 Suez Crisis, France gave the technical know-how that turned Israel's ambition into reality.

Israel builds reactor at Dimona

Polakow-Suransky writes in his book that not only did France supply the materials and the equipment, but its engineers joined Israel in designing and constructing the facility at Dimona in the Negev Desert. It was joined by South Africa, which had uranium but lacked the technical expertise. Pretoria sent Israel 10 tons of yellowcake uranium in 1962.

SIPRI: Israel possesses 90 atom bombs

The US Vela 6911 satellite detected a mysterious double flash over the South Atlantic near South Africa on September 22, 1979. It was a clear signature of a nuclear test. According to the latest Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Report, the Jewish state possesses 90 atom bombs, all are ready to be deployed and can be used at any time. This country vows never to allow Iran to have a nuclear bomb!