'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DPS Dwarka receives bomb threat; students and staff evacuated, search operations on

Mass Protests in Israel: Citizens demand Netanyahu government to end Gaza war

Jr NTR fans erupt in protest against TDP MLA over shocking remarks on actor and demand boycott of War 2

These 5 countries can attack anywhere on earth, 4th name in the list will surprise you, it is..., check how far India can hit

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every single day'

'Roz bolungi...': Janhvi Kapoor hits back at trolls after being turned into meme for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Janmashtami event

Italy's Meloni, Germany's Merz, EU President to join Zelenskyy for Washington talks with Trump on Ukraine peace

Months after Meerut murder case, man's decomposing body found in blue drum, wife missing, case is from...

AI helps police catch hit-and-run case accused within week from 700 kms away, here's how

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share heartwarming moments with locals during London stroll; video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DPS Dwarka receives bomb threat; students and staff evacuated, search operations on

DPS Dwarka receives bomb threat; students and staff evacuated

'Roz bolungi...': Janhvi Kapoor hits back at trolls after being turned into meme for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Janmashtami event

'Roz bolungi...': Janhvi Kapoor hits back at trolls after being turned into meme

Months after Meerut murder case, man's decomposing body found in blue drum, wife missing, case is from...

Man's rotting body found in blue drum, wife missing, case is from...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeWorld

WORLD

These 5 countries can attack anywhere on earth, 4th name in the list will surprise you, it is..., check how far India can hit

As global tensions rise and conflicts intensify, every country is seeking to enhance its military power. Here are the 5 most powerful countries in the world that can attack anywhere on Earth. Check below to know how far India can hit.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 07:54 AM IST

These 5 countries can attack anywhere on earth, 4th name in the list will surprise you, it is..., check how far India can hit

TRENDING NOW

In today's world, where tensions between nations are escalating and conflicts are becoming increasingly common, countries are focusing on strengthening their military capabilities. Many countries are facing war or are facing similar challenges. Due to this, every country is trying to increase its military power. One key aspect of this is the development and deployment of long-range missiles that can strike targets anywhere on the Earth. These missiles have become a crucial component of a nation's military power, allowing them to project their influence and deter potential threats.

However, do you know about the best missiles of each of the powerful country which can be used to hit targets around the world. Here is a list of 5 most powerful countries in the world which can attack anywhere on Earth.

5 most powerful countries in the world which can attack anywhere on Earth

1. Russia

Russia is one of the countries that can launch attacks anywhere on Earth. Russia's arsenal includes some of the world's most advanced and longest-range missiles. One notable example is the RS-28 Sarmat, which has a range of approximately 18,000 kilometers. This intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is capable of delivering multiple warheads to targets across the globe. Russia also possesses the Burevestnik, a nuclear-powered cruise missile with an unlimited range. These advanced missiles make Russia a formidable force in global military politics.

2. America 

The United States is another country with the capability to launch attacks anywhere in the world. The US arsenal includes the Minuteman III missile, which has a range of over 13,000 kilometers. The US also operates a network of submarines that can launch long-range missiles from anywhere in the world's oceans. These submarines provide the US with a second-strike capability, making it a highly effective deterrent against potential threats. The US military's advanced technology and global reach make it a dominant force in international relations.

3. China 

China is rapidly expanding its military capabilities, including its long-range missile arsenal. The DF-41 missile is one of China's most advanced ICBMs, with a range of 12,000 to 15,000 kilometers. This missile can deliver multiple warheads to targets across the globe, making China a significant player in global military politics. China's military modernization efforts are focused on developing capabilities that can counter US influence in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

4. United Kingdom

The forth name in this list is of United Kingdom. The UK's Trident II missile has a range of approximately 12,000 kilometers, making it capable of striking targets anywhere in the world. These missiles are deployed on British nuclear-powered submarines, providing the UK with a credible deterrent against potential threats. The UK's nuclear deterrent is a key component of its national security strategy, and it plays an important role in maintaining regional stability.

5. France

France is also a country with the capability to launch global attacks. The French military operates the M51 missile, which has a range of over 10,000 kilometers. This missile is deployed on French nuclear-powered submarines, providing France with a credible deterrent against potential threats. France's military strategy focuses on maintaining a strong nuclear deterrent, as well as developing advanced conventional capabilities that can be deployed globally.

Meanwhile, North Korea is a country with limited but notable long-range missile capabilities. While North Korea's missiles do not have global range comparable to the US or Russia, they can still reach many parts of Asia and beyond. North Korea's military strategy focuses on developing capabilities that can deter potential threats from its neighbors and the US.

Also Read: THIS multirole fighter jet has wreaked havoc from Iraq, Syria to Libya, is giving tough competition to Rafale, it is developed by..., its name is...

How India can hit with its missile?

India is a country with significant missile capabilities, although its range is currently limited to the Asian region. In the list of the most powerful countries that can attack 'anywhere' on the earth, India stands in 7th position.

However, India has developed a range of missiles, including the Agni series, which can strike targets across Asia. India has been expanding its missile capabilities in response to the growing threat from China and Pakistan. India's military strategy focuses on developing advanced conventional capabilities, as well as maintaining a credible nuclear deterrent.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russia's Putin makes BIG statement after meeting Trump, says Alaska talks 'bring us closer to...'
Russia's Putin makes BIG statement after meeting Trump, says...
Election Commission press conference: Poll body calls Rahul Gandhi's allegations 'insult to Constitution'
EC presser: Poll body calls Rahul Gandhi's claims 'insult to Constitution'
Janmashtami 2025: 7 favourite bhog items of Lord Krishna to offer for divine blessings
Janmashtami 2025: 7 favourite bhogs of Lord Krishna for divine blessings
SRK gives BIG update on King, confirms first look release date for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
SRK gives BIG update on King, confirms first look release date for Aryan Khan’s
Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge
Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hosp
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE