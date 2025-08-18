These 5 countries can attack anywhere on earth, 4th name in the list will surprise you, it is..., check how far India can hit

As global tensions rise and conflicts intensify, every country is seeking to enhance its military power. Here are the 5 most powerful countries in the world that can attack anywhere on Earth. Check below to know how far India can hit.

In today's world, where tensions between nations are escalating and conflicts are becoming increasingly common, countries are focusing on strengthening their military capabilities. Many countries are facing war or are facing similar challenges. Due to this, every country is trying to increase its military power. One key aspect of this is the development and deployment of long-range missiles that can strike targets anywhere on the Earth. These missiles have become a crucial component of a nation's military power, allowing them to project their influence and deter potential threats.

However, do you know about the best missiles of each of the powerful country which can be used to hit targets around the world. Here is a list of 5 most powerful countries in the world which can attack anywhere on Earth.

5 most powerful countries in the world which can attack anywhere on Earth

1. Russia

Russia is one of the countries that can launch attacks anywhere on Earth. Russia's arsenal includes some of the world's most advanced and longest-range missiles. One notable example is the RS-28 Sarmat, which has a range of approximately 18,000 kilometers. This intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is capable of delivering multiple warheads to targets across the globe. Russia also possesses the Burevestnik, a nuclear-powered cruise missile with an unlimited range. These advanced missiles make Russia a formidable force in global military politics.

2. America

The United States is another country with the capability to launch attacks anywhere in the world. The US arsenal includes the Minuteman III missile, which has a range of over 13,000 kilometers. The US also operates a network of submarines that can launch long-range missiles from anywhere in the world's oceans. These submarines provide the US with a second-strike capability, making it a highly effective deterrent against potential threats. The US military's advanced technology and global reach make it a dominant force in international relations.

3. China

China is rapidly expanding its military capabilities, including its long-range missile arsenal. The DF-41 missile is one of China's most advanced ICBMs, with a range of 12,000 to 15,000 kilometers. This missile can deliver multiple warheads to targets across the globe, making China a significant player in global military politics. China's military modernization efforts are focused on developing capabilities that can counter US influence in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

4. United Kingdom

The forth name in this list is of United Kingdom. The UK's Trident II missile has a range of approximately 12,000 kilometers, making it capable of striking targets anywhere in the world. These missiles are deployed on British nuclear-powered submarines, providing the UK with a credible deterrent against potential threats. The UK's nuclear deterrent is a key component of its national security strategy, and it plays an important role in maintaining regional stability.

5. France

France is also a country with the capability to launch global attacks. The French military operates the M51 missile, which has a range of over 10,000 kilometers. This missile is deployed on French nuclear-powered submarines, providing France with a credible deterrent against potential threats. France's military strategy focuses on maintaining a strong nuclear deterrent, as well as developing advanced conventional capabilities that can be deployed globally.

Meanwhile, North Korea is a country with limited but notable long-range missile capabilities. While North Korea's missiles do not have global range comparable to the US or Russia, they can still reach many parts of Asia and beyond. North Korea's military strategy focuses on developing capabilities that can deter potential threats from its neighbors and the US.

Also Read: THIS multirole fighter jet has wreaked havoc from Iraq, Syria to Libya, is giving tough competition to Rafale, it is developed by..., its name is...

How India can hit with its missile?

India is a country with significant missile capabilities, although its range is currently limited to the Asian region. In the list of the most powerful countries that can attack 'anywhere' on the earth, India stands in 7th position.

However, India has developed a range of missiles, including the Agni series, which can strike targets across Asia. India has been expanding its missile capabilities in response to the growing threat from China and Pakistan. India's military strategy focuses on developing advanced conventional capabilities, as well as maintaining a credible nuclear deterrent.