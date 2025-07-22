'There's something down here': Brazilian journalist accidentally steps on girl's body while reporting her disappearance, WATCH

A terrifying moment was captured on camera in Brazil where a journalist appeared to stumble upon the body of a teenaged girl while reporting on her disappearance. The incident occurred at the Mearim River in Bacabal city of northeastern Brazil. Read on to know more on this.

A terrifying moment was captured on camera in Brazil where a journalist appeared to stumble upon the body of a teenaged girl while reporting on her disappearance. The incident occurred at the Mearim River in Bacabal city of northeastern Brazil, where the 13-year-old was last seen. The reporter, Lenildo Frazao, stepped into the river to demonstrate its depth as well as the area where the schoolgirl had been swimming. After Frazao's video report, rescuers resumed the search for Raissa and eventually found her body at the exact spot where the reporter and his team had been filming.

'Could it be her?'

The video of the incident, which is being circulated on social media, shows Frazao suddenly jumping as the water reached his chest. In the clip, he can be seen telling his team that he felt something brush against him underneath the water. Visibly shaken, he swiftly makes his way to shallow waters while looking back at the area he had left. "I think there's something down here at the bottom of the water," he tells his crew members. He steps back and adds: "No, I'm not going, I'm scared. It looked like an arm, could it be her? But it might be a fish, too. I don't know."

Body found from same spot

After the report, firefighters and divers continued their search for Raissa, eventually discovering her body from the very spot. Raissa had drowned while swimming with her friends in the river, and a post-mortem examination confirmed accidental drowning as the cause of her death. She was laid to rest in the evening of June 30. A community vigil was held, where friends and family members paid tributes, while her school declared three days of mourning. Frazao, in his report, had highlighted the river's dangerous conditions, warning about the strong currents and uneven depth due to holes in the riverbed.

