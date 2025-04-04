Soon after China retaliated against US's reciprocal tariffs by imposing 34 per cent tariffs on American goods, US President Donald Trump slammed the move, claiming that "they panicked and played it wrong".

“China played it wrong, they panicked - The one thing they cannot afford to do!" President Trump wrote on Truth Social. Earlier today, in what is seen as a retaliation move against US reciprocal traiffs, Beijing announced that it would impose additional tariffs of 34 per cent on all US goods from April 10.

The move is followed by Donald Trump's announcement to impose at least 10 per cent reciprocal tariffs on several countries including India, China, Canada, European Union, Vietnam, Japan and more amid widespread criticism.