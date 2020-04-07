'There may be retaliation': Trump says he would be surprised if India doesn't allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US

Last week, Trump said that he had sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets which the White House is pushing as COVID-19 treatment.

US President Donald Trump has said he would be surprised if India did not allow the export of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United States and there may be retaliation if the supply is not allowed.

Last week, Trump said that he had sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets, a decades-old malaria drug, as scientists explore its use in the treatment of COVID-19.India had banned the export of the anti-malarial drug and partially lifted the restriction on Monday.

"I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning and I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?" Trump said when asked about the supply of Hydroxychloroquine from India.

Indian authorities have partially lifted the ban on the export of Hydroxychloroquine with US president pushing the drug for coronavirus treatment. "Depending on the availability of stock after meeting domestic requirements, existing orders will be cleared," sources said.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will decide on allocations depending on the humanitarian situation and COVID related situation in any foreign country. On Monday, sources said, "On basis of domestic supply and taking into consideration importance of diplomatic relations a call will be taken. Its a function of demand and supply. If a scope is present.. but country requirement first."In an order issued on April 4, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade had announced the total prohibition of the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made of hydroxychloroquine "without exception". India has received requests from 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine.Several world leaders have personally raised the request with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent conversation they had with him.On Sunday, Trump said he made a request to release Hydroxycholoroquine for the US in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi.At his daily news conference at the White House, Trump said, "I called Prime Minister Modi of India this morning. They make large amounts of Hydroxychloroquine. India is giving it serious consideration."

According to Johns Hopkins University tracker, the US has recorded over 368,000 cases and over nearly 11,000 deaths from COVID-19. Health experts have projected that 100,000-200,000 people may die of coronavirus in the US. With scientists across the world looking for a cure to treat COVID-19 in absence of a vaccine, initial results have shown that Hydroxychloroquine, a decades-old malaria drug, can be used along with a combination of some other drug in treatment. The drug is being used in the treatment of about 1,500 COVID-19 patients in New York following a quick provisional approval from the US Food and Drug Administration last Saturday. The Trump administration has made Hydroxychloroquine as part of its Strategic National Stockpile and has already stockpiled some 29 million doses. It is also looking to import some more from Indi, where it can be produced at a mass scale.